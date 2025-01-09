Verifone Unveils New Payment Device Portfolio and Innovations to Revolutionize Commerce

New Verifone Victa hardware portfolio, Verifone Tap softPOS, and Verifone biometrics products from the fintech leader to be showcased at NRF’25 Retail’s Big Show beginning Sunday, January 12, in New York City.

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, the leading connected commerce platform for the world’s best-known retail brands, major financial institutions and fintechs, and small merchants alike, today announces its new Verifone Victa portfolio of payment devices for seamless, secure payment experiences, along with a new softPOS solution called Verifone Tap and new biometrics capabilities. The releases empower businesses with the tools needed for secure, customer-focused sales and upgrades the payment experience for shoppers with engaging and inclusive touchpoints. The new products will be publicly showcased at NRF’25 Retail’s Big Show beginning Sunday, January 12, in New York City.

Always at the forefront of payment innovation, Verifone delivers its latest set of solutions to address today’s and tomorrow’s transaction needs, elevating the end customer experience and enabling business growth.

The new Verifone Victa portfolio of reliable, future-ready payment devices includes solutions that cover all commerce use-cases across verticals. With a variety of device types from mobile, to multilane, to companion devices, the Victa portfolio is engineered to deliver exceptional transaction experiences and market-leading accessibility features. The culmination of Verifone’s more than four decades of payments expertise, Victa devices are reliable, high-performance solutions built to the industry’s highest quality standards. The robust Victa devices are PCI 7-capable, ready for Android 14, and include a powerful Qualcomm processor and large screens to facilitate secure and captivating consumer interactions.





The new Verifone Tap SoftPOS solution allows businesses to scale their operations by accepting payments faster and extending their POS capabilities. The solution empowers businesses to take payment on commercially available smart devices that are equipped with Tap to Pay (NFC). This enables business to enhance their checkout experience including, pay-at-the-table, personalized no line checkout or curbside delivery and payment to increase throughput and speed of service. Verifone Tap seamlessly integrates into existing retail and hospitality POS systems and works as a powerful companion solution along with your favorite Verifone payment devices.





New Verifone biometrics solutions include Verifo. The fintech leader has developed biometric modules for existing devices to enable authentication, loyalty and payment experience, as well as a next generation range with built-in biometric capabilities.





“Verifone is committed to revolutionizing the payment experience for our partners and clients, and our commitment is perfectly reflected in these new products,” said Himanshu Patel, CEO of Verifone. “They’re part of the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end global commerce platform that orchestrates payment devices, omnichannel experiences, gateway and managed services while positioning our merchants and partners for future growth.”

Complementary to the new launches, the fintech leader has also been expanding and strengthening its partner network. The recently announced partnership with FreedomPay, for example, underscores Verifone’s strategic approach to revolutionize commerce while delivering on its brand promise to architect payment journeys for the modern world through its advanced end-to-end platform.

For more details on Verifone’s new launches, visit the provider’s booth #5727 at NRF2025 or browse the Verifone.com website.

About Verifone

Verifone shapes ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global fintech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world’s best-known brands, small businesses and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 14B transactions worth over $500B on physical and digital channels.

