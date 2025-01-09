SECU Foundation Awards $500,000 Grant for Expansion of Community Crossroads Center in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Crossroads Center (CCC) has been awarded a $500,000 challenge grant by SECU Foundation to help expand its campus in Pitt County. The construction of a new Homeless Resource Center and renovation of CCC’s current facility will enable the non-profit to increase shelter space and comprehensive services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Established in 1987, CCC provides safe housing, meals, and supportive services to individuals in need. CCC’s current space constraints have resulted in long waitlists, hindering the non-profit’s ability to provide critical resources amid increased demand for services. SECU Foundation assisted CCC in 2014 with an interest-free construction loan through the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency to build its current shelter.

“As the only emergency shelter in Pitt County, Community Crossroads Center is vitally important to those experiencing homelessness in this area,” SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell said. “The expansion will enable CCC to serve up to 900 individuals each year with the resources to achieve long-term self-sufficiency, and we are pleased to provide funding to support their mission to end homelessness.”

“Community Crossroads Center would like to give a tremendous ‘thank you’ to SECU Foundation and the many SECU members who support it,” said CCC Executive Director Charles Young. “With the Foundation’s support, we are expanding our facilities by building a new 13,700 square foot Homeless Resource Center that will allow us to serve more families with young children and to offer more services to our clients. We are very pleased that SECU Foundation understands and supports the needs of the many less fortunate people in our area.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $57 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a19048f7-fdc2-4f54-8d60-e3d4db33a63c