Partnering to Save Lives, NMDP and the American Football Coaches Association Promote Student Athlete Philanthropy

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDP℠, a global non-profit leader in cell therapy, and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced today a partnership with the goal of inspiring more people to join the NMDP Registry℠ and give patients in need a second chance at life. Through this partnership, NMDP Get in the Game℠ will become the philanthropic partner of the AFCA, the premier organization for football coaches at all levels of competition.

“AFCA is excited about our partnership with NMDP Get in the Game,” said Craig Bohl, Executive Director of AFCA. “It’s had a profound impact on saving lives across the country. Several of our teams have been involved in the past, and we’re looking for more programs to become involved in years to come. We’re grateful for our relationship with NMDP and its life-saving mission.”

NMDP Get in the Game was started by Coach Andy Talley in 2008 and has continued as a successful donor recruitment program at NMDP. Over the past 16 years, Get in the Game helped raise awareness and recruited more than 250,000 potential donors to the NMDP Registry. Because Talley launched the program at Villanova University where he was coaching, he invited other football coaches to lead their teams to create a movement of generosity and hope for patients fighting blood cancers. Many of Get in the Game’s participating coaches, who have a presence on more than 375 colleges nationwide, are AFCA members, so the partnership is a natural extension of an already meaningful program. With the support of the AFCA, the goal of engaging more football coaches to join the Get in the Game program has the potential to exponentially increase the impact of the program and help save more patient lives.

“NMDP has helped more than 130,000 patients get a second chance at life through blood stem cell transplants,” said Jeff McMartin, President of the AFCA and head football coach at Central College. “Through Get in the Game, student athletes have rallied hundreds of thousands of people to swab their cheek and join the registry - and more than 1,500 Get in the Game donors have said "yes" to giving patients a second chance at life. This is the power of the influence of our coaches, athletes and students.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the AFCA Board for partnering with NMDP to further advance Get in the Game, which on many campuses is synonymous with college football,” said Krista Ross, Manager of Athletic Programs and Partnerships, NMDP. “Without the support of coaches who engage their athletes in this amazing community movement, we would not have been able to make the impact that we have. NMDP Get in the Game is one of the most active sources of donors who say ‘yes’ to donating blood stem cells, which speaks to the passion and commitment from this coaching community.”

NMDP in November recognized the 1,500th donor from the Get in the Game program to provide life-saving blood stem cells to an unrelated patient. Because Get in the Game reaches young, diverse individuals on college campuses, this unique group of registry members is very valuable to transplant physicians who look for younger donors because research has shown donors under the age of 35 can help improve outcomes for patients receiving the transplant. Over the past year, about 25 Get in the Game members of the NMDP Registry have been called to donate each month, which makes the program a big success story for the organization and an illustration of the difference sports partnerships can make in driving change and awareness among the college population.

“We know that student athletes comprise a very diverse community and their focus on teamwork and character embodies being part of something greater than themselves, so joining a registry of donors that can save lives is something that is compelling to many of our athletes,” said Van Malone, AFCA chairman of the Minority Advancement Committee and Assistant Head Coach, Kansas State, which has hosted Get in the Game drives since 2022. “One of the key goals for NMDP is diversifying the registry so that all patients can find a lifesaving donor. Our athletes can inspire others to take that step and be part of changing a healthcare disparity. Our hope is that every college football team will join the NMDP Get in the Game movement to save more lives.”

For coaches interested in partnering with Get in the Game, please visit: Save Lives as a Student: Get in the Game with NMDP | NMDP

About NMDP

At NMDP, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians, and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives.

