Bitget Wallet Introduces AI Agent Trading Zone, Pioneers Base and Solana Limit Orders





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has launched new features to enhance user interaction with the growing AI Agent ecosystem. These include a token list, instant swaps, a DApp zone, and exclusive airdrop campaigns, enabling seamless trading, earning, and interaction with AI Agent tokens. Bitget Wallet is also the first to support limit orders on Base and Solana chains, offering tools for automated trades, early-stage token discovery, and access to emerging projects.

With the newly launched AI Agent token list, Bitget Wallet users can track and trade popular AI Agent tokens with instant, one-click swaps, including trending tokens like $AI16Z, $VIRTUAL, $SWARMS, and $AIXBT across diverse categories such as protocols, launchpads, applications, and infrastructure. The integrated MemeX feature further facilitates the discovery of early-stage projects on Base and Solana chains. In addition, Bitget Wallet has partnered with leading AI projects to launch a $1 million airdrop pool exclusively for BGB holders.

As the first and only wallet supporting limit orders on both Base and Solana chains, Bitget Wallet offers users a seamless way to automate trading by setting target prices. It also supports limit orders on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon, expanding its multi-chain trading capabilities. Users benefit from flexible options for order expiry and cancellation, ensuring precision and adaptability. Tools like MemeX and Hot Picks deliver real-time insights to help users discover and trade early-stage tokens, while the GetGas feature simplifies multi-chain gas fee payments with USDT, USDC, or BGB . These features give users greater control and flexibility to navigate the dynamic crypto market effectively.

The rise of AI Agent tokens has become a defining trend in the crypto market. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Bitget Wallet recorded a 14x increase in trading volume for these tokens, reflecting the sector's growing significance. According to Coingecko, the market capitalization of AI Agent tokens surpassed $10 billion in early January 2025, accounting for nearly 20% of the crypto AI sector . Projections indicate the demand for advanced AI agents could drive the market to $47 billion by 2030, underscoring the increasing convergence of AI technologies and blockchain.

Bitget Wallet continues to expand as the fastest-growing onchain superapp, recently surpassing 60 million users with 300% annual growth . Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, highlighted, "AI Agents are a game-changer, bridging blockchain technology with AI innovation to unlock new possibilities. In 2025, AI will redefine the crypto landscape by managing portfolios, optimizing DeFi transactions, and advancing blockchain governance. Bitget Wallet is committed to equipping users with cutting-edge tools to navigate this transformative sector."

