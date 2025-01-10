Digital subscription results of AS Ekspress Grupp for the fourth quarter of 2024

The total number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 15% in the Baltic States year-over-year (4th quarter: 7%) and totalled 238 182 at the end of December.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 12% year-over-year (4 th quarter: 2%) and totalled 114 631.

quarter: 2%) and totalled 114 631. The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, increased by 2% year-over-year (4 th quarter: -3%) and totalled 25 257.

quarter: -3%) and totalled 25 257. The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ increased by 5% year-over-year (4 th quarter: -2%) and totalled 7356.

quarter: -2%) and totalled 7356. In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 33% year-over-year (4 th quarter: 32%) and totalled 35 082.

quarter: 32%) and totalled 35 082. In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 11% (4 th quarter: 14%) and totalled 44 170.

quarter: 14%) and totalled 44 170. The number of digital subscriptions of the Lithuanian media portal Lrytas increased by 84% (4th quarter: 4%) and totalled 11 686.





The Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, comments:

“The 15% annual growth in the number of digital subscriptions of Ekspress Grupp’s media companies in the Baltics is a good result and demonstrates the sustainability of the digital subscription model even during more difficult economic times, when consumption as a whole is sluggish. Both the last quarter and the entire year were successful for Delfi Latvia, where the number of digital subscriptions increased by a total of 33 percent. The group's newest media company, Lithuanian news portal Lrytas, has successfully launched subscription sales and increased its digital subscriptions by 84 percent in 2024. Delfi Lithuania and Delfi Meedia, the group’s largest media company operating in Estonia, also demonstrated good results. In 2025, we will continue the current digital growth strategy, focusing on all markets and media companies.”





Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

31.12.2024 30.09.2024 change 31.12.2023 change AS Delfi Meedia 114 631 112 520 2% 102 793 12% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 25 257 26 127 -3% 24 875 2% Geenius Meedia OÜ 7 356 7 534 -2% 6 998 5% Delfi AS (Latvia) 35 082 26 552 32% 26 427 33% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 44 170 38 608 14% 39 872 11% Lrytas UAB (Lithuania) 11 686 11 270 4% 6 363 84% Total Ekspress Grupp 238 182 222 611 7% 207 328 15%





The Group considers only the subscriptions with the value of more than 1 euro per calendar month that are separately invoiced and separately cancellable at any given time as digital subscriptions.

Digital subscription revenue makes up an increasingly larger share of the digital revenue base of Ekspress Grupp. We are moving in the direction of the Group's long-term goals of increasing the volume of digital subscriptions to 340 000 subscribers in the Baltic countries by the end of 2026. The long-term goals of Ekspress Grupp were established and disclosed at the beginning of 2022.





Argo Rannamets

CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

E-mail address: argo.rannamets@egrupp.ee





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.