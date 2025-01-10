Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 59 869 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
2 January 2025Euronext Brussels8 00033.6633.9633.48269 280
 MTF CBOE4 00033.6533.8633.50134 600
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
3 January 2025Euronext Brussels8 00033.2933.6833.02266 329
 MTF CBOE4 00033.2833.5233.02133 101
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
6 January 2025Euronext Brussels7 89933.8334.3633.08267 223
 MTF CBOE3 97033.8434.3233.40134 345
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
7 January 2025Euronext Brussels7 80033.7934.5033.54263 562
 MTF CBOE4 20033.7834.4433.58141 876
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
8 January 2025Euronext Brussels7 80032.9333.4032.64256 854
 MTF CBOE4 20032.9233.3232.64138 264
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 59 86933.5034.5032.642 005 434

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 000 shares during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
2 January 202540033.5333.5633.5013 412
3 January 20252 00033.2633.6033.0066 520
6 January 202500.000.000.000
7 January 20251 60033.8033.9033.6054 080
8 January 20252 00033.0133.4032.7066 020
Total6 000   200 032


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
2 January 20251 40033.9134.0033.8847 474
3 January 202500.000.000.000
6 January 20252 40033.7534.4233.2881 000
7 January 202530034.5034.5034.5010 350
8 January 202500.000.000.000
Total4 100   138 824

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 305 shares.

On 8 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 296 856 own shares, or 4.23% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

