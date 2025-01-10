$21.24 Bn Ampoules and Vials Markets - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Increasing Influence of Western Lifestyles in Eastern Countries, Cosmetic Industry Embraces Efficient Fragrance Sampling

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ampoules and Vials Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ampoules and vials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.29%, attaining US$21.244 billion by 2030, from US$14.941 billion in 2025.



The market expansion for these storage solutions is driven by the robust growth of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in many regions worldwide. The increasing global population and the changing lifestyles of people are together shaping the burden of diseases on many governments. As societies in the East continue to be influenced by Western cultures, people's uptake of unhealthy lifestyles is increasing.

The growing geriatric population in many countries also adds to the burden of diseases on many governments. As the incidence and prevalence of diseases continue to increase, the demand for drugs increases. Since many drugs are very sensitive to changes in environmental conditions, they need to be stored in specialized containers that can protect their integrity and characteristics. This increases the demand for ampoules and vials, thus propelling the market growth. Demand for these containers is also being driven by the increasing need among drug manufacturers and healthcare providers to store drugs efficiently.



Vials and ampoules allow easier storage of liquids and powders than bigger bottles or containers. This has contributed significantly to the growing demand for these containers, thus boosting their market growth. Apart from this, vials have found numerous applications in the cosmetics sector. Perfume vials have been in style trend for a fairly long time, and these continue to hold significant traction among end-users.

The growing manufacturing of fragrances in many countries is driving the sales of vials since vials remain the preferred storage solution for fragrance samples because they ensure the integrity of samples while also making storage more efficient. As long as the growth of perfume manufacturing remains strong, the sales of vials will also continue to rise, thus contributing to the market expansion.



Increasing global demand for the skincare market is expected to propel the need for ampules and vials. In the skincare and cosmetics sector, ampoules are used to contain various types of serums.



Growing global production of the pharmaceutical sector.



The pharmaceutical sector's growth is a major factor propelling the global ampoules and vials market expansion. With the increasing global production of pharmaceuticals, the ampules and vials are critical in containing and preserving the samples and vaccines.



The pharmaceutical sector has witnessed significant growth worldwide. Its market in India has increased significantly over the past few years. India is among the leading producers of pharmaceutical products. The pharmaceutical market in the nation witnessed an increase from US$42 billion in 2021 to US$49.78 billion in 2023. The India Brand Equity Foundation further stated that in 2024, the pharmaceutical market in the nation is expected to reach US$65 billion and US$130 billion by 2030.



Similarly, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, in its report, stated that in the European region, the production of these products has increased significantly over the past few years. The agency stated that in 2021, the production of the pharmaceutical sector was recorded at EUR 323.95 billion, which increased to EUR 363.30 billion in 2022. In 2023, the estimated production of the pharmaceutical sector reached EUR 390.00 billion.



Asia-Pacific is forecasted to hold a major market share.



The Asia-Pacific accounts for a significant share of this market. The rapid growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in this region, due to the easy availability of resources and a favorable business environment in many countries, has contributed to the surging demand for ampoules and vials in many countries.

The regional market growth is also attributed to state-of-the-art research infrastructure across them. The presence of this infrastructure has been a major factor that has been accelerating the growth across sectors like pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. A good number of market players in these regions is another major factor contributing to the growing sales of ampoules and vials across them.



