Toobit Expands Language Support: Dutch, Indonesian, and Polish Now Available



GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futures and digital asset trading platform Toobit today rolls out additional language support on its app and website. Now including three new languages: Dutch, Polish, and Indonesian, the initiative aims to cater to the respective regions' growing demand for localized trading experiences.

This is not the derivatives and spot exchange first step towards greater localization. Toobit now hosts a total of 11 localized languages, with the other supported languages being English, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese, Persian, and Vietnamese.

“Language should never be a barrier to financial empowerment,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer of Toobit. “With our growing presence in the Netherlands, Poland, and Indonesia, it seems only natural to prioritize expanding language support to better serve our diverse and dynamic client base.”

Accessibility and inclusivity has always motivated the exchange, who attributes the update to market research and user feedback. This next step comes as no surprise; the Netherlands has long been a hub for fintech innovation, Poland’s thriving economy has driven greater interest in digital assets, and Indonesia is home to one of the world’s largest populations of young, tech-savvy individuals.

In this update, Toobit has also extended its educational resources, tutorials, and in-app guides to multiple languages, with plans to add even more language support in the future.

The exchange's proprietary app currently sees over 500,000 downloads on the Google Play store and commands a 4.9 star rating on the Apple Store.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

