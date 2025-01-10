Geopolitics Strategic Intelligence Report 2024 with Focus on the Implications of US Election Globally

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Geopolitics Executive Briefing (Third Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The geopolitics executive briefing identifies the key gepolitical risks across the world and provides analysis and insights into each of them. The report includes a clear summary of the these risks and indications of the relative risks and outlook for each of them. The latest edition includes in depth analysis of the US election and its implications for the world.



Geopolitics is grabbing headlines, especially as regards the humanitarian toll of conflict raging in the Middle East and Ukraine. The most serious threats to trade, supply chains, and investment materialize when geopolitical tensions erupt into actual and potential armed conflict. Some sectors-notably tech and energy (including green energy)-are exceptionally 'geopoliticized', making them liable to be weaponized.



Key Highlights

Explore the drivers behind the news flow to offer a systematic analysis of the varying types of business exposure to geopolitical shocks as an aid to risk management and spotting associated opportunities.

In highlighting six reasons why companies in almost all sectors should pay constant attention to geopolitical risk, our starting point is the core driver: the chronic, intensifying, and still early-stage superpower rivalry between the US and China in which economic weapons (sanctions) are the instrument of first recourse.

The core focus of this edition of our Geopolitics Executive Briefing is the November 2024 US elections. Geopolitical developments-especially in the Middle East-could influence the election outcome which, in any case, will have a powerful impact on key geopolitical risks. This prospect highlights an important premise of our briefing-that an understanding of geopolitics requires analysis of the domestic politics of major world powers

Scope

This report discusses how the US election will impact the global economy.

It identifies the major policy differences between the two candidates as well as areas of continuity.

It explores the sectors that will potentially be most impacted, including energy and automotive.

Reasons to Buy

Geopolitics is a concern for all companies across the world, and will only grow in importance

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Geopolitics outlook

Risk factors

Sector implications

Global economic outlook

Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzlpgp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.