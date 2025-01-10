Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size to Reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Urological Conditions & Home Healthcare Demand – SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size & Growth Overview:

“According to Research by SNS Insider, The Urinary Drainage Bags Market valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

A growing desire for improved home health care solutions, an aging population, and the rising prevalence of urological illnesses are all contributing factors to the market for urine drainage bags. In hospitals, clinics, and home care facilities, urine bags are frequently used to treat urological problems such as urinary incontinence. The production of bags that are lightweight, strong, and resistant to infection has also improved patient comfort and convenience as a result of recent advancements in material technology.

To strengthen the global availability of urinary drainage bags, producers have focused efforts on eco-friendly materials and designs. In a healthcare facility, demand is chronic because of after-surgery necessity and chronic treatment. Supply competition is high where major players compete with each other by launching advanced products to generate as much market as possible. Within the forecasted period, such a balance in demand and supply is anticipated to be the primary growth accelerator for the industry.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.80 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.64 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.38% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The rising prevalence of urological conditions, technological innovations enhancing patient comfort, and a growing demand for home healthcare solutions.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

In 2023, leg bags dominated with 60% of the market share in the segment due to their convenience and portability. These are equally preferred in both clinical care settings and home care because patients who use them can lead very active lifestyles without any hindrance because they can fit under clothing discreetly. Overall, being user-friendly and suitable for long-term urinary management and care, there's a popular aspect that's contributing considerably to this market share.

During the forecast period, large-sized bags are the product segment expected to grow the fastest. It is anticipated to gain growth on account of higher uptake in healthcare institutions by those patients who need continued drainage or have greater urinary outputs. Advanced materials that come with infection-resistant polymers further enhance the appeal of such products to become a significant solution for hospitals.

By Capacity

The size of 500-1000 ml contributed the largest market share of about 45% in 2023. This size is the most commonly used in both hospital and home care because of the balance in portability and storage for moderate urinary output.

The 1000-2000 ml capacity segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate because of increased adoption in clinical environments. These large capacity bags are well suited for patients requiring extended drainage solutions. This includes post-surgical recovery, as well as management of chronic conditions. They are increasing in popularity mainly because of the improvement in design. This improves functional aspects and enhances patient comfort.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Large Bags

Leg Bags

By Capacity

0-500 ml

500-1000 ml

1000-2000 ml

By Usage

Reusable

Disposable

By End-use

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held the largest market share because of a high prevalence of urinary incontinence and developed healthcare infrastructure. Huge investments in the innovation of medical devices and widespread adoption of urinary drainage solutions in both clinical and home settings further benefit the region.

Increasing steadily, Europe is also driven by an aging population, as well as increasing awareness in the areas of urinary care management. Germany and the UK are leading countries, driven by strong healthcare systems with favorable reimbursement policies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest due to the increase in spending on health care and a better understanding of urinary drainage products. Growth areas will be primarily driven by contributions from developing economies like China and India, showing a marked improvement in the access and infrastructure of health care.

Recent Trends in the Urinary Drainage Bags Market

April 2024: Ingenion Medical Ltd received a CE mark for their urinary catheter, Cymactive 2.0R which is specifically designed for males with chronic, non-neurogenic urinary retention. It uses natural urination, which makes the treatment better and easier for the patients.

March 2024 US Inventor, Phyllis W. created an invention Catheter Bag Hanger, it's a support structure that can hang catheter bags vertically preventing backflow it's to be designed both for use in hospital beds and stretchers, and improves both safety and hygiene.

Conclusion

The urinary drainage bags market will grow at a rapid pace due to the advancement of material technology, an aging world population, and the increasing rates of urological diseases. Widespread use of such products in hospitals, clinics, and even home care sets them at critical places in the patient care network. Manufacturers could address both the clinical demands as well as concerns over the environmental impact with advancements such as infection-resistant materials as well as more eco-friendly designs.





