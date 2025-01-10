Green Builder Media and Beazer Homes Announce the Launch of VISION House Las Vegas at IBS/KBIS 2025

Lake City, Colo., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beazer Homes and Green Builder Media have partnered to build three show homes, which will be available for tours throughout IBS/KBIS 2025, February 24–28. (The models are located in Henderson, Nev., and are open seven days a week. Hours are from 10 am–6 pm all days except for Monday, which is 1–6 pm.)

Come experience in person how production home building has crossed the Rubicon to fabulous market-rate homes built to the country’s most respected energy-efficiency building standard while delivering the design today’s home buyers expect.

“We are thrilled to partner with Beazer Homes to highlight the company’s commitment to zero energy home building,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “As climate-responsive design strategies, building science best practices, and net zero carbon construction approaches evolve, sustainable homes will exist at attainable price points at every level of the market. The VISION House Las Vegas will demonstrate this, spotlighting net zero, electrification, energy and water efficiency, healthy home, solar + storage, resiliency, and cost-effectiveness.”

“We are going to have zero energy ready homes across our entire portfolio,” says Beazer Home’s President and CEO Allan Merrill. “We promote it every day to our home buyers, but we also want our competitors, regulatory authorities, and others to see that this is not a science experiment. This is something that can be done at scale. It can be done within the combined constraints of consumer preferences, affordability, and the expectations on public companies to generate returns for shareholders. Working with a partner like Green Builder Media on The VISION House Las Vegas gives us an opportunity to tell that story.”

Some Additional Background and Details:

The VISION House Las Vegas houses at the Aria Crossing Neighborhood in the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson, Nev., feature one baseline model, one upgrade model, and one deconstructed home, which will showcase behind-the-wall systems. The homes spotlight net zero, electrification, energy and water efficiency, healthy home, solar + storage, resiliency, and cost-effectiveness.

The ZERH program requires homes to be ENERGY STAR certified and Indoor airPLUS qualified, ensuring energy efficiency and healthy indoor air quality. ZERH certified homes must also have water efficiency features and a renewable energy-ready design. To meet the ZERH requirements, the VISION House Las Vegas homes will feature:

Westlake Royal Building Solutions resilient and energy-efficient concrete tile roofing.

resilient and energy-efficient concrete tile roofing. Cultured Stone manufactured stone on the exterior.

manufactured stone on the exterior. Greenfiber blown-in cellulose insulation.

blown-in cellulose insulation. DuPont housewrap and weather barriers.

housewrap and weather barriers. Rheem electric hybrid water heaters.

electric hybrid water heaters. Whirlpool ENERGY STAR appliances, including induction cooktops and heat pump dryers.

ENERGY STAR appliances, including induction cooktops and heat pump dryers. Residio smart thermostat and controls.

smart thermostat and controls. Sunnova solar array on all of the homes, with battery storage and an EV charger in the upgraded model.

solar array on all of the homes, with battery storage and an EV charger in the upgraded model. SPAN smart electrical panels to optimize demand-side energy management.

smart electrical panels to optimize demand-side energy management. Windsor Doors recycled steel garage doors.

recycled steel garage doors. Mohawk sustainable carpet and super-durable, non-PVC, recyclable PureTech flooring.

sustainable carpet and super-durable, non-PVC, recyclable PureTech flooring. DalTile ceramic and porcelain tile and anti-microbial quartz countertops.

ceramic and porcelain tile and anti-microbial quartz countertops. Organized Living storage solutions for closets and pantries.

storage solutions for closets and pantries. LiftMaster connected garage opening systems.

connected garage opening systems. Broan indoor air quality systems with ERVs to keep indoor air fresh.

indoor air quality systems with ERVs to keep indoor air fresh. Sherwin-Williams low VOC and non-toxic paints and stains.

low VOC and non-toxic paints and stains. Moen low-flow plumbing fixtures, leak detection, water monitoring systems, and water filtration systems.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.







