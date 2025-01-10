DENNY’S RESTAURANTS ARE OFFERING A FREE ORIGINAL GRAND SLAM® AND COFFEE FOR ALL FIRST RESPONDERS IN UNIFORM THAT DINE-IN AT 164 LOCATIONS IN THE GREATER LA, ORANGE COUNTY & INLAND EMPIRE AREAS

Spartanburg, SC, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ***MEDIA ADVISORY***

America’s Diner is offering support – a free Original Grand Slam and hot coffee for all dine-in only first responders in uniform. This includes firefighters, police officers, EMT, National Guard and anyone working on the frontlines in the Southern California fires, diligently serving to protect and save the local community.

One hundred and sixty-four local Denny’s will honor this free meal, through Sunday, January 19, as long as the restaurants are allowed to remain open by local safety guidelines and curfews. To find open Denny’s locations, visit www.dennys.com, click “Locations” and then enter the zip code or city/state.

Denny’s thanks all frontline workers for their courage and dedication to the community. Our hearts are with those affected by the fires.