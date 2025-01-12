E Ink to Showcase Spectra 6 ePaper Retail Signage at NRF 2025, Highlighting Advanced Color Innovations and Environmental Benefits

BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced they will be showing a portfolio of E Ink Spectra™ 6 full-color ePaper retail signage at several partner booths during NRF 2025. Attendees of Retail’s Biggest Show can experience E Ink Spectra 6 products at the Javits Center in New York City from January 12-14 in the VusionGroup booth (#4938), the SoluM booth (#4457), and the Hanshow booth (#5957).

“Following last year’s Spectra 6 recognition as Display of the Year, we are building on that momentum at this year’s NRF event by showcasing a large portfolio of displays across our larger network of partners,” said Dr. F.Y. Gan, President of E Ink. “Spectra 6, with its enhanced color spectrum and advanced imaging algorithm, not only revolutionizes digital signage but also aligns with our sustainability goals. Spectra 6 empowers retailers and advertisers to deliver captivating content while minimizing environmental impact.”

E Ink Spectra 6 builds upon the prior generations of the Spectra platform and has been engineered to provide a truly print quality replacement for any paper sign and features an enhanced color spectrum and an advanced color imaging algorithm to improve marketing and advertising performance. E Ink Spectra 6 enables customers to utilize a full-color display with low power consumption for indoor digital signage, serving as a replacement for paper signs or light-emitting displays.

E Ink Spectra 6 is geared for in-store advertising, indoor signage, and as a digital replacement for traditional paper signage. The display features a 60,000-color gamut and a contrast ratio of up to 30:1. As this is a reflective display, it has a nearly 180-degree viewing angle and is easy to read in bright light. As with all E Ink displays, E Ink Spectra only uses power to update an image and not to maintain it, making this a very low power solution for retailers.

E Ink examined the environmental impact of various display technologies: paper, LCD screens, and ePaper displays. Using a model of 10-inch displays with 30 million units deployed, ePaper displays emerge as the sustainable option. Compared to LCD screens, an E Ink ePaper display is approximately 12,000 times more efficient in terms of kilograms of CO2 emissions. When compared to traditional paper, ePaper displays are 60,000 times more efficient. These findings underscore the immense sustainability benefits of low-power E Ink displays. Retailers and advertisers can seamlessly achieve their environmental goals while delivering timely updates to their audiences.

“As we continue to innovate, we’re proud to offer solutions that empower businesses with visually striking and energy-efficient displays,” said Dr. F.Y. Gan, President of E Ink. “We are proud to lead the charge in creating display technologies that are as sustainable as they are groundbreaking. Our larger corporate sustainability mission of achieving Net Zero by 2040 and RE100 by 2030 are not just goals; they are integral to our mission of transforming the way the world displays information.”

E Ink adheres to its commitment to sustainable development by leveraging its unique PESG framework to provide low-carbon display solutions, contributing to the realization of a net-zero society. According to FTSE Russell's assessment, 99.9% of E Ink's product sales revenue qualifies as green revenue. Additionally, Moody's Ratings has issued a Second Party Opinion (SPO) on E Ink's green loans, confirming their compliance with the Green Loan Principles (2023) and assigning a high sustainability score of "SQS2 Very Good," recognizing the exceptional environmental contributions and international standards compliance of E Ink's ePaper products.

E Ink is dedicated to providing energy-efficient, light-pollution-free, eco-friendly, and visually beneficial products for smart cities and broader communities. Research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health highlights that ePaper, operating without self-lighting and emitting no blue light, does not harm human eyes, and provides up to three times better eye health compared to LCD displays. Furthermore, ePaper is the first display technology globally to receive certification from the International Dark-Sky Association. Compared to paper and LCD displays, ePaper offers significant energy savings and low-carbon benefits. For example, ePaper used in smart bus stop signage, powered by solar energy systems, enables 100% renewable energy usage without requiring connection to the power grid, making it an ideal solution for achieving global net-zero carbon goals.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving, validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Contacts

V2 Communications on behalf of E Ink

eink@v2comms.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7f97247-4ab4-4000-b5b9-3ea16eef4b9f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21f62e06-7dbd-4abb-bba4-74cbd793e723