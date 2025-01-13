|Company announcement no. 2 2025
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
13 January 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 2
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 2:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|26,108,596
|201.7961
|5,268,612,939
|06/01/2025
|47,188
|203.7896
|9,616,424
|07/01/2025
|25,000
|206.5100
|5,162,750
|08/01/2025
|25,000
|206.5162
|5,162,905
|09/01/2025
|32,639
|204.9988
|6,690,956
|10/01/2025
|25,000
|208.6109
|5,215,273
|Total accumulated over week 2
|154,827
|205.7025
|31,848,307
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|26,263,423
|201.8191
|5,300,461,246
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.05% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments