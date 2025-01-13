AI hyperscaler, Nscale, to invest $2.5 (£2) billion in the UK data centre industry over the next three years

London, U.K., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nscale, the hyperscaler engineered for AI and headquartered in London, today announced plans to invest $2.5 billion in the UK’s data centre industry over the next three years. This significant expansion will include the development of advanced AI data centres in both fixed and modular formats, that are powered by clean energy and equipped with cutting-edge generative AI technology.

Nscale has confirmed its first UK data centre with the purchase of a site in Loughton. The site is equipped to support 50MW of AI and HPC capacity, with the ability to scale the power allocation up to 90MW, all utilising advanced liquid cooling to support generative AI GPU deployments. The site is scheduled to be live in Q4 2026. This UK facility can house up to 45,000 of the latest Nvidia GB200 GPUs. This single site will create 500 jobs during construction and a further 250 jobs over a three year period to run and operate the facility. It will also stimulate the UK economy by attracting additional commercial investment and enable the UK AI startup community to thrive and prosper.

The company also plans to begin construction of multiple modular UK-based data centres in Q3 and Q4 of 2025, with further expansion of fixed data centres slated for the following years. Nscale’s investment supports the UK’s ambition to become a global leader in AI infrastructure by delivering a full stack of AI technologies and services. The new data centres will provide essential UK sovereign, secure and private AI computing infrastructure for industries, research institutions, and enterprises, ensuring data remains securely within Europe while driving innovation and stimulating economic growth.

Nscale’s investment in the UK data centre industry aligns with the UK Government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, and demonstrates the powerful role public-private partnerships will play in the UK’s modern industrial strategy. This investment supports the UK’s ambition to enhance the nation’s AI capabilities and secure a leading position in global AI innovation by 2030.

Josh Payne, CEO of Nscale, said: “Our investment in the UK marks a significant milestone in building next-generation AI infrastructure. This expansion will help us meet the growing demand for generative AI by deploying advanced GPU clusters more efficiently. Additionally, capital from our recent funding round will accelerate our global 1.3 GW pipeline of greenfield data centres, with 120 MW planned for development in 2025. This underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable, scalable AI infrastructure that drives innovation and economic growth."

Karl Havard, COO of Nscale, added: "Data sovereignty is at the heart of our strategy. As our customers and prospects increasingly prioritise sovereignty in their selection of an AI cloud provider, our investment will create a secure, GenAI cloud for the UK - ensuring sensitive data stays within the country’s borders while enabling businesses to access cutting-edge AI capabilities. By combining sovereignty with high-performance AI infrastructure, we’re driving innovation, attracting additional investment into the UK economy, and proving that technological leadership can be built on secure, compliant, and purpose-driven foundations, that can be led from the UK."

Science, Innovation, and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Nscale’s investment reinforces the UK’s standing as a global leader in AI and shows real confidence in our blueprint to turbocharge the use of the technology and how we’re delivering our Plan for Change to put AI to work for communities across the country.

“Their support will serve as a catalyst for innovation – sending a clear message that Britain is the perfect home from home to drive growth, deliver high-skilled jobs, and access the cutting-edge tools that will fuel the AI revolution.”

The AI hyperscaler’s data centre expansion plans are also expected to draw substantial overseas investment, accelerating the development of a sovereign AI cloud ecosystem at unprecedented speed and scale.

This investment is the latest in a series of significant milestones, reflecting Nscale’s continued commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to customers. Nscale recently announced it had raised $155 million in Series A funding to accelerate expansion across the UK, Europe and North America. The company announced a partnership with Open Innovation AI, a leading GPU orchestration platform in MENA, targeting the deployment of 30,000 GPUs over the next three years.

Nscale is the hyperscaler engineered for AI, delivering compute to the generative AI market at scale. Through its fully vertically integrated suite of AI services and compute - across its 60MW renewable energy-powered data centre in Norway and a pipeline of over 1.3GW of greenfield data centres across Europe and North America - Nscale enables customers to run efficient and scalable AI training, fine-tuning, and inferencing workloads.