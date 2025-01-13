Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 2 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 3  January 20253,100551.561,709,821  
Monday, 6 January 20251,600556.62890,592  
Tuesday, 7 January 20251,600552.70884,320  
Wednesday, 8 January 20251,700546.94929,798  
Thursday, 9 January 20251,800545.89982,602  
Friday, 10 January 20251,900544.661,034,854  
In the period 6 January 2025 - 10 January 20258,600549.094,722,166  
Accumulated until 10 January 202511,700549.746,431,987  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,981,613 treasury shares corresponding to 7.93% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  



Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

