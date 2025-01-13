Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 2 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 3 January 2025 3,100 551.56 1,709,821 Monday, 6 January 2025 1,600 556.62 890,592 Tuesday, 7 January 2025 1,600 552.70 884,320 Wednesday, 8 January 2025 1,700 546.94 929,798 Thursday, 9 January 2025 1,800 545.89 982,602 Friday, 10 January 2025 1,900 544.66 1,034,854 In the period 6 January 2025 - 10 January 2025 8,600 549.09 4,722,166 Accumulated until 10 January 2025 11,700 549.74 6,431,987 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,981,613 treasury shares corresponding to 7.93% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

