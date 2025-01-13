Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 2 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 3 January 2025
|3,100
|551.56
|1,709,821
|Monday, 6 January 2025
|1,600
|556.62
|890,592
|Tuesday, 7 January 2025
|1,600
|552.70
|884,320
|Wednesday, 8 January 2025
|1,700
|546.94
|929,798
|Thursday, 9 January 2025
|1,800
|545.89
|982,602
|Friday, 10 January 2025
|1,900
|544.66
|1,034,854
|In the period 6 January 2025 - 10 January 2025
|8,600
|549.09
|4,722,166
|Accumulated until 10 January 2025
|11,700
|549.74
|6,431,987
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,981,613 treasury shares corresponding to 7.93% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
