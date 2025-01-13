High Roller Technologies Provides Business Update with Key Milestones

- Strategic expansion efforts to increase total addressable market

- 54% increase in QoQ first time depositors and 37% QoQ increase in active players

- Continue to show solid growth metrics; last reported 30% QoQ revenue growth

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE American: ROLR), operator of www.HighRoller.com and www.Fruta.com , each a premium brand in online gaming and a destination for high rollers, today provided a corporate update with recent milestones the Company has reached during a transformative year from a private to a publicly traded company on the NYSE American. Since the IPO, and listing on a senior exchange, High Roller and its brands have seen better exposure and visibility to the overall market, both with new and existing shareholders.

Financial and Operational Achievements

Company reported a significant 30% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth for the three months ended September 30, 2024: bringing total revenue to $7.5 million through cost optimization and strong marketing performance

Company successfully completed IPO on the NYSE American in October 2024 and raised gross proceeds of $10 million; net proceeds used for expansion, new user acquisition, launching new brands/verticals, and working capital

Had a 54% quarter-over-quarter increase in first time depositors from 13,422 in Q3 2024 to 20,669 in Q4 2024, and a 37% increase in active players from 25,273 in Q3 2024 to 34,653 in Q4 2024



Strategic Planning and Industry Recognition Updates

In January 2025, appointed industry veteran Kristofer Muscat as its new Chief Operating Officer where he will oversee operational strategy, drive growth initiatives, and enhance High Roller’s commitment to delivering premium experiences in the online gambling and iCasino gaming industry

Won multiple prestigious gaming awards at the 2024 WN iGaming Summit, including Casino Operator of the Year, and High Roller CMO receiving iGaming Leader of the Year; High Roller was also awarded Best Player Retention 2024 at the SiGMA Europe B2C Awards

Continued to build on the Company’s vision of providing one of the most immersive and engaging online casino gaming in the industry

Looking at expanding product offerings to over 4,000+ games, including deeper market penetration and expanding the addressable market in Ontario, Canada

Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller Technologies, commented, “We saw solid revenue growth of 60% from 2022 to 2023, and as of our last published Q3 results, we had a 30% QoQ increase in revenue which we were tremendously proud of. Post-IPO, progress of our business has been excellent, as we’ve seen increases in first time depositors and active users QoQ across our brands. This growth in new users and deposits speak volumes to our ability to execute on our strategic growth.”

He continued, “The IPO provided us the capital we have needed to deploy our marketing efforts, and we have already seen better than expected returns on the marketing spend, which we will continue to optimize in the coming months. In addition, we have allocated capital to start the license process in Ontario which will increase our total addressable market substantially and is a natural expansion to our existing Canadian business.”

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator, known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE American. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,000 premium games from more than 50 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

