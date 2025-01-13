Porsche reports U.S. retail sales record in 2024

PCNA sold a record 76,167 new vehicles in the United States

 | Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Atlanta., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that 2024 retail deliveries in the United States totaled 76,167 vehicles – a new record – up one percent from the previous record set in 2023.

"The past year has marked a pivotal moment for PCNA,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. “Our brand continued to go from strength to strength, supported by unprecedented new ICE, Hybrid and BEV model introductions, including the new 911, the new Panamera, the new Taycan and the new Macan. As a result we were able to offer our customers the most diverse and complete range of cars in Porsche's history. I am grateful to every owner, every dealer and every employee for driving this success as our attention focuses on 2025 and the opportunities ahead of us."

Over the course of 2024 the two door sports cars posted significant gains. The 911 achieved a record of 14,128 retail sales, representing a 20.8 percent increase over 2023. Meanwhile, 718 deliveries totaled 5,698 units: a 25.9 percent increase over 2023. Together, two-door models accounted for 26 percent of all Porsche cars sold in the United States in 2024.

Cayenne sales totaled 22,432 units –a new record in the model’s history– and a 9.6 percent increase over 2023. Sales of the Macan totaled 25,180 units while Panamera sales totaled 3,982.

In addition, Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales came in at 43,249 for the calendar year, a 12 percent increase over 2023.

Model Oct - Dec Sales Full-Year
   2023 2024 2023 2024
ALL 911  3,032 3,287 11,692 14,128
ALL 718 997 1,877 4,526 5,698
ALL TAYCAN 2,358 1,353 7,570 4,747
ALL PANAMERA 1,040 1,455 4,205 3,982
ALL CAYENNE 5,559 6,925 20,475 22,432
ALL MACAN 6,106 7,187 26,947 25,180
TOTAL 19,092 22,084 75,415 76,167

PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. PCNA is reporting new car sales from January 4, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

Attachments 

 

            




    

        

            
                Porsche reports U.S. retail sales record in 2024
                        

                
            
            
                Timo Resch
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Porsche 2024 Sales Record
                            
                            
                                Luxury Sports Cars
                            
                            
                                Porsche Lineup Highlights
                            
                            
                                Electric and Hybrid Models
                            
                            
                                Pre-Owned Porsche
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data