Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size to Hit $ 2.07 Billion, Globally, by 2031 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “the global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type (Static Balancing Valves, Automatic Balancing Valves, Fixed-Orifice Balancing Valves, and Pressure-Independent Flow Control Valves), Connection Type (Flanged, Threaded, and Others), Size (Less than 5", 6"–10", 11"–20", and Above 20"), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geography”.





The report carries out an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Different types of hydronic balancing valves include static balancing valves, fixed-orifice balancing valves, automatic balancing valves, pressure-independent flow control valves. Hydronic balancing valves manufacturers procure specific grades of materials from raw material suppliers and process them further to develop the final product.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Growth: A rise in demand for hydronic balancing valves from hydronic system applications such as radiators, HVAC systems, heat exchangers, power generation systems, server cooling systems, radiant heating systems, and others drives the growth of the hydronic balancing valves market. In addition, increasing energy efficiency regulations across the world to minimize carbon emissions fuels the demand for hydronic balancing valves. Moreover, the upsurge in construction activities in residential and commercial sectors has resulted in rising demand for HVAC systems, which, in turn, is projected to propel the hydronic balancing valves market growth from 2023 to 2031. High capital, installation, and commissioning costs associated with hydronic balancing valves restrain the hydronic balancing valves market. Technological advancements, increasing focus on green building construction, and rising investments in infrastructure development are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the rapid growth of offshore oil and gas industry, gas pipeline infrastructure, and urbanization across the world is anticipated to fuel the demand for hydronic balancing valves from 2023 to 2031.

Increasing Demand for Energy-efficient Solutions: Consumer preference for energy-efficient appliances has been growing in recent times. Energy efficiency can provide long-term benefits by reducing overall electricity demand by lowering the need to invest in new infrastructure for electricity generation and transmission. It also contributes to the diversification of utility resource portfolios and can act as a buffer against the risk of volatile energy procurement expenditure. To attain energy efficiency, many manufacturing industries and commercial manufacturing companies are procuring high-efficiency HVAC systems. An efficient HVAC system utilizes less energy and operates more effectively than conventional systems, lowering the carbon footprint. In hydronic systems, the balancing valves facilitate the distribution of chilled or heated water to all terminals. The growing application of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems in air conditioning and heat pumps for achieving energy and growing implementation of energy efficiency standards for public buildings are boosting the demand for HVAC systems in various industrial and commercial sectors.





Growing Application of Hydronic Balancing Valves for HVAC Systems in Oil & Gas Industry: In the oil & gas industry, hydronic balancing valves primarily helps in regulating and balancing liquid flow. These valves help ensure that each heating or cooling circuit receives the appropriate amount of liquid flow, allowing optimal performance and energy efficiency. With the rapid rise in industrialization, the demand for oil and gas has grown substantially across the globe. The crude oil production of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEG) has increased steadily from ~400,000 b/d in January 2016 to ~800,000 b/d by the end of Q2 of 2021. Countries such as the US, China, India, Vietnam, and South Korea are showcasing huge demand for crude oil owing to the continuous development in their manufacturing sectors, supported by favorable financial conditions and government policies and a surge in investments in the oil & gas sector. In November 2021, Equinor, a petroleum refining company, announced an investment of US$ 8.8 billion for the progress of Wisting petroleum discovery in the Arctic Barents Sea, the northernmost oilfield of the world.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on type, the hydronic balancing valves market is divided into static balancing valves, fixed-orifice balancing valves, automatic balancing valves, pressure-independent flow control valves The static balancing valves segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.





Based on connection type, the market is categorized into flanged, threaded and others. The flanged segment dominated the market in 2023.





Based on size, the market is categorized into is segmented into less than 5”, 6”–10”, 11”–20”, and above 20”. Less than 5” dominated the market in 2023.





Based on application, the market is segmented into heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, hydronic heating and cooling systems, radiators, heat exchangers, refrigeration systems, server cooling systems, and other. The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the hydronic balancing valves market in 2023.









Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Hydronic Balancing Valves Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Danfoss AG

Hays Fluid Controls

Victaulic Company

Red-White Valve Corp

Oventrop Corporation

Caleffi SpA Siemens

Frese Group

Johnson Controls, Inc

American Wheatly

Xylem

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

" Caleffi SpA, a manufacturer specializing in innovative plumbing and hydronic components, proudly announces a facility expansion at its Milwaukee branch. This significant expansion will not only double the warehouse footprint but will also augment the assembly area, adding much-needed space for growth. Chairman Marco Caleffi, along with a distinguished delegation from the Italian headquarters, joined the North America leadership team in celebrating the occasion during a recent groundbreaking ceremony. Their presence underscored the strategic importance of this expansion to both the company’s North American and Italian operations.”





“Texas Air Products (TAP) announced a new exclusive partnership with Hydronic Components Inc (HCi). This new partnership will allow TAP to offer innovative custom valve package solutions to its customers in the market. This offering will be a great compliment to the company’s line of terminal units, fan coil units, and air-handling units in addition to other hydronic specialties.”









Conclusion:

High temperature and climate volatility in the northern area of India and high humidity levels in the southern and western areas are boosting the application of HVAC systems and air conditioning equipment. In addition, the growing proliferation of commercial and residential construction is projected to boost HVAC-based applications in the country. All these factors are increasing the usage of hydronic balancing valves in the country. Additionally, there is a rising consumer preference for energy-efficient equipment in India. Energy demand for space cooling in buildings in India is growing rapidly, putting strains on the electricity system and ultimately contributing to local air pollution and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The usage of HVAC solutions, including hybrid HVAC systems, in India experienced growth with the integration of various features such as energy efficiency. Also, the deployment of clean energy systems through policy interventions in India is boosting the application of hydronic balancing valves in India.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material providers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities





