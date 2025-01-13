Resolution adopted by shareholders without convening a general meeting

The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi (hereinafter the Company) submitted to the shareholders the proposal for the resolution set out below to be adopted by shareholders without convening an extraordinary general meeting.

The notice about the adoption of resolution without convening an extraordinary general meeting was published in the stock exchange information system, on the Company’s website: 2025: Teade Aktsionäride otsuste vastuvõtmine erakorralist üldkoosolekut kokku kutsumata - Tallinna Vesi and in the daily newspaper Postimees on December 19, 2024.

Votes were submitted by a total of 4 shareholders of the Company, whose votes represented 15 172 000 votes of the 20 million votes represented by shares of the Company, i.e. 78,86% of all votes represented by shares, and who submitted their votes in time, i.e. by 9:00 Estonian time, 13 January 2025.

If a shareholder did not give notice of whether the shareholder was in favour of or opposed to a resolution, by the due date specified above, it shall be deemed that the shareholder voted against the resolution (§ 2991 (2) of the Commercial Code), and such votes shall be recorded as votes given against a resolution in the Record of Voting.

On 13.01.2025, the shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolution:

Resolution no 1. To extend the term of office of Silver Tamm as a member of the Supervisory Council from 14/01/2025 for the next statutory 3 years term of office.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote of 78,86%

The Record of Voting of the resolution of shareholders will be made available on 20.01.2025 at the latest on the Company’s website 13.01.2025 - Tallinnavesi

Melika Kiilmaa

General Counsel

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 62 62 200

melika.kiilmaa@tvesi.ee