Egnyte Reflects on AI Innovation and Growth in 2024 with New Patents and Key Product Features

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leading provider of cloud-based content collaboration and governance solutions, today announced a continuous year of innovation. The company secured five new patents, launched a generative AI-powered assistant, Egnyte Copilot, and introduced 300 new product features in 2024.

"This past year has been one of tremendous growth and innovation for Egnyte," said Vineet Jain, co-founder and CEO for Egnyte. "Our new patents and product innovations demonstrate our dedication to providing customers with the most advanced tools to manage their mission-critical data securely and efficiently. Our 2024 momentum reflects our continued focus on innovation and customer success."

Patent Portfolio Expansion

Egnyte strengthened its intellectual property portfolio with new patents, bringing the total to more than 50 granted patents. Some of the patents issued in 2024 include:

Enhanced Content Collaboration: Improved conflict detection and resolution in hybrid cloud environments.

Improved conflict detection and resolution in hybrid cloud environments. User Access Control: Centralized management of user accounts across hybrid cloud systems.

Centralized management of user accounts across hybrid cloud systems. Sensitive Content Analysis: Prioritization of sensitive content analysis based on file metadata.

Prioritization of sensitive content analysis based on file metadata. Simplified Permissions Management: Consolidation of permission sets from multiple storage systems.

Consolidation of permission sets from multiple storage systems. Efficient Subject Access Requests: Streamlined handling of data subject access requests (SARs), which could aid in compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR.



Egnyte Copilot: Generative AI for Content Intelligence

In July, the company launched Egnyte Copilot, a generative AI-powered assistant designed to accelerate knowledge work and unlock enterprise value from content. Copilot allows users to:

Summarize documents: Quickly find key information from lengthy files.

Quickly find key information from lengthy files. Create knowledge bases: Organize and query information across thousands of files.

Organize and query information across thousands of files. Transcribe multimedia: Extract insights from audio and video content.

Extract insights from audio and video content. Generate custom prompts: Guide AI responses with context-specific instructions.

Egnyte Copilot integrates seamlessly with Egnyte's web, mobile, and desktop applications, making it easy for users to incorporate AI into their daily workflows.

New Product Features to Drive User Productivity and Security

Egnyte rolled out 300 new product features throughout the year to boost user productivity, streamline workflows, and strengthen data security. Key innovation highlights include:

Dynamic Watermarking: Enhanced content security with dynamic watermarks.

Enhanced content security with dynamic watermarks. Document Portal: Secure document collection and sharing with external users.

Secure document collection and sharing with external users. Egnyte Sign : Integrated eSignature solution for legally binding electronic signatures.

: Integrated eSignature solution for legally binding electronic signatures. Image Overlay Comparison : AI-powered comparison of two versions of an image.

: AI-powered comparison of two versions of an image. Image Similarity Search: AI-powered search for visually similar images.

AI-powered search for visually similar images. Issue Auto-Remediation: Automated resolution of security and compliance issues.

Automated resolution of security and compliance issues. Rules-based Metadata: Automated metadata tagging for improved organization and discovery.

Automated metadata tagging for improved organization and discovery. Trainable Classifiers: AI-driven content classification based on user-defined criteria.

Egnyte’s 2024 innovations provided practical solutions for effective and secure data management. By continually expanding its product offerings and securing new patents, Egnyte solidified its position as a cloud storage and data privacy solutions leader.

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com .

