Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Spotlights New Ownership with Grand Re-Opening in Palm Springs with $1.99 Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Free Kids Meals, and More Surprises Throughout the Day!

Palm Springs, CA, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aroma of slow-smoked, Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ is filling the air in Palm Springs! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating its Grand Re-Opening under new ownership at 5200 Ramon Rd, Palm Springs, CA, and the entire community is invited to join in the fun on January 23, 2025.

Shinder Singh, the owner and franchisee of Dickey’s Palm Springs, is eager to get the celebration started:

“I am thrilled to be the new owner of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Palm Springs! The community has been so welcoming, and we can’t wait to serve them authentic, slow-smoked Texas barbecue. Our grand re-opening is going to be a fun-filled day with great deals, music, and lots of delicious food. We’re excited to call Palm Springs our new home and invite everyone to experience the Dickey’s difference!”

The day will kick off at 11:00 AM with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Noon, hosted by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce. Following the ceremony, there will be a Live Remote Broadcast with Mix 100.5 FM from Noon to 2:00 PM. Throughout the day, exciting specials and surprises will be offered, including:

$1.99 Pulled Pork Sandwiches from Noon to 2:00 PM during the live remote broadcast.

from during the live remote broadcast. Buy One, Get One Free Pulled Pork Sandwiches all day long with the code PALM available on dickeys.com , the Dickey’s App , and in-store.

all day long with the code available on , the , and in-store. Kids Eat Free for the entire month of January—making it the perfect family outing!

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, shared his excitement:

“Shinder and his team have worked tirelessly to prepare for this grand re-opening, and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy our slow-smoked barbecue and southern sides. We’re looking forward to Shinder making Dickey’s the go-to destination for local families and friends in the vibrant community of Palm Springs.”

The celebration is just the beginning of what’s sure to be a long-standing relationship. Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., commented:

“Dickey’s has always been about family, community, and, of course, amazing barbecue. We are so proud to see this Palm Springs location come to life under Shinder’s leadership. This grand re-opening is not just about the food—it’s about creating a space for families and friends to gather and enjoy a true Texas barbecue experience. We’re excited for this new chapter in Palm Springs!”

Join us on January 23, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 5200 Ramon Rd, Palm Springs, CA for a day of delicious barbecue, great deals, and surprises throughout the day!

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains” list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

