DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of DBM Global, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by DBM Global, Inc. DBM Global learned of suspicious activity that disrupted access to certain computer systems on or about November 20, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About DBM Global, Inc.

Based in Arizona, DBM Global is a growing steel fabrication and erection company that offers a comprehensive range of integrated steel construction services.

What happened?

On or around November 20, 2024, DBM Global identified unusual activity on specific systems. The company initiated an investigation and confirmed that an unauthorized third party may have accessed or obtained some personal information from their systems. This information could include names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the DBM Global data breach.

