ServiceTitan Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: ServiceTitan ServiceTitan

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

“Building a generational business that is the operating system for the trades is our life’s work,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO. “We recognize that the only thing more exciting than how far we have come, is just how far we have yet to go. Healthy fiscal third quarter business performance is further evidence that our strategy is working.”

“We are pleased to deliver fiscal third quarter financial performance ahead of the midpoint of our flash results,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, co-founder and President. “Our customers are expanding well and we are pleased with strong early adoption of our new Sales Pro and Contact Center Pro products.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue:

  • Total revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $199.3 million.
  • Platform revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $191.2 million.

Loss from Operations:

  • GAAP loss from operations was ($44.0) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($36.1) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $1.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of ($4.3) million for the third quarter of fiscal 20241.

Net Loss:

  • GAAP net loss was ($46.5) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($39.7) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was ($1.1) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($7.2) million for the third quarter of fiscal 20241.

Cash:

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $133.8 million as of October 31, 2024.
  • Net cash generated by operating activities was $15.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $0.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow was $10.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($6.2) million for the third quarter of fiscal 20241.

_________________________
1 This press release uses non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP financial measures for the impact of various items. See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below for additional information.


Business and Operational Highlights:

  • Net dollar retention was greater than 110% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
  • Gross Transaction Volume (“GTV”) was $17.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, up 20% year-over-year.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Outlook:
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $199.0 million to $201.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $3.0 million to $4.0 million2.

For the full year fiscal 2025, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $761.6 million to $763.6 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $21.4 million to $22.4 million².

Conference Call Information:
The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, January 13, 2025. Online registration for this event conference call can be found here. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from ServiceTitan’s investor relations website at http://investors.servicetitan.com.

Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.servicetitan.com for 12 months.

About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The Company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

_________________________
2 ServiceTitan is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for GAAP income (loss) from operations or a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP income (loss) from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 or for the full fiscal year 2025 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations that cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. For example, charges related to stock-based compensation expense require additional inputs, such as the number and value of awards granted, that are not currently ascertainable.


Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” or “will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern ServiceTitan’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ServiceTitan’s financial outlook for total revenue and non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending January 31, 2025 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2025. ServiceTitan’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Prospectus dated December 11, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 12, 2024, and elsewhere in documents that ServiceTitan files with the SEC, including ServiceTitan’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2024, which is being filed with the SEC at or around the date hereof. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to ServiceTitan as of the date hereof, and ServiceTitan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).


 
ServiceTitan, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended October 31,  Nine Months Ended October 31, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenue:            
Platform $191,190  $151,655  $539,412  $427,789 
Professional services and other  8,085   8,429   23,185   24,788 
Total revenue  199,275   160,084   562,597   452,577 
Cost of revenue:            
Platform  52,204   42,036   149,197   125,939 
Professional services and other  17,126   15,280   50,649   50,220 
Total cost of revenue  69,330   57,316   199,846   176,159 
Gross profit  129,945   102,768   362,751   276,418 
Operating expenses:            
Sales and marketing  67,795   60,097   183,614   163,305 
Research and development  65,935   49,094   186,997   149,114 
General and administrative  40,263   29,723   122,226   98,772 
Total operating expenses  173,993   138,914   492,837   411,191 
Loss from operations  (44,048)  (36,146)  (130,086)  (134,773)
Other expense, net            
Interest expense  (3,974)  (4,216)  (12,324)  (12,203)
Interest income  1,778   1,978   5,128   5,095 
Other income (expense), net  185   (258)  395   1,091 
Total other expense, net  (2,011)  (2,496)  (6,801)  (6,017)
Loss before income taxes  (46,059)  (38,642)  (136,887)  (140,790)
Provision for income taxes  401   1,030   1,264   2,943 
Net loss  (46,460)  (39,672)  (138,151)  (143,733)
Accretion of non-convertible preferred stock  (14,652)  (11,772)  (41,608)  (33,390)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(61,112) $(51,444) $(179,759) $(177,123)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(1.74) $(1.53) $(5.18) $(5.36)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted  35,094,547   33,588,617   34,690,079   33,043,071 
             
             
Disaggregated Revenue            
  Three Months Ended October 31,  Nine Months Ended October 31, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Subscription $145,282  $114,311  $409,013  $322,086 
Usage  45,908   37,344   130,399   105,703 
Platform revenue  191,190   151,655   539,412   427,789 
Professional services and other  8,085   8,429   23,185   24,788 
Total revenue $199,275  $160,084  $562,597  $452,577 


 
ServiceTitan, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
  As of 
  October 31,  January 31, 
  2024  2024 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $133,811  $146,710 
Restricted cash  692   1,403 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,929 and $3,762 as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively  41,218   28,046 
Deferred contract costs, current  10,721   9,451 
Contract assets  43,964   39,329 
Prepaid expenses  18,813   22,652 
Other current assets  3,370   1,640 
Total current assets  252,589   249,231 
Restricted cash, noncurrent  583   750 
Deferred contract costs, noncurrent  9,277   8,399 
Property and equipment, net  60,124   97,170 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  25,572   43,270 
Internal-use software, net  35,842   29,300 
Intangible assets, net  226,394   251,347 
Goodwill  845,836   830,872 
Other assets  11,927   7,327 
Total assets $1,468,144  $1,517,666 
Liabilities, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $45,306  $45,293 
Accrued personnel related expenses  64,737   55,321 
Deferred revenue, current  16,022   11,160 
Operating lease liabilities, current  11,710   11,005 
Short-term debt  1,073   1,800 
Other current liabilities  1,133   688 
Total current liabilities  139,981   125,267 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent  50,201   58,576 
Long-term debt, net  174,169   174,578 
Other noncurrent liabilities  9,531   7,684 
Total liabilities  373,882   366,105 
Commitments and contingencies      
Non-Convertible Preferred Stock      
Non-convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001, 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024. Liquidation preference of $307,005 as of October 31, 2024  275,154   233,546 
Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock      
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001, 42,465,855 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024. Liquidation preference of $1,398,054 as of October 31, 2024  1,395,878   1,395,878 
Stockholders' Deficit      
Common stock, par value $0.001, 94,490,000 and 92,630,000 shares authorized as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively. 35,397,085 shares and 34,185,388 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively  35   34 
Additional paid-in capital  427,982   388,739 
Accumulated deficit  (1,004,787)  (866,636)
Total stockholders' deficit  (576,770)  (477,863)
Total liabilities, non-convertible preferred stock, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $1,468,144  $1,517,666 


 
ServiceTitan, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended October 31,  Nine Months Ended October 31, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities            
Net loss $(46,460) $(39,672) $(138,151) $(143,733)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities            
Depreciation and amortization expense  20,229   19,986   59,836   57,997 
Amortization of deferred contract costs  2,971   2,433   8,364   6,865 
Noncash operating lease expense  1,539   1,955   4,946   5,884 
Stock-based compensation expense  25,426   19,462   69,050   72,037 
Loss on impairment and disposal of assets  8,312   431   38,586   604 
Change in valuation of contingent consideration        (135)  (900)
Deferred income taxes  133   784   1,254   1,647 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  87   39   214   93 
Provision for credit losses  976   857   2,816   1,636 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisition:            
Accounts receivable  (2,480)  2,330   (13,563)  (6,346)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  6,614   (164)  3,260   1,179 
Deferred contract costs  (4,802)  (3,207)  (10,511)  (9,070)
Contract assets  (2,186)  (3,959)  (4,635)  (9,277)
Other assets  (875)  (564)  (532)  (686)
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses  (4,717)  (2,893)  (4,434)  (3,475)
Accrued personnel related expenses  12,505   2,534   9,119   (13,381)
Operating lease liabilities  (3,953)  (2,010)  (7,830)  (6,062)
Other liabilities  925   1,097   1,421   (1,567)
Deferred revenue  1,290   979   2,551   991 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  15,534   418   21,626   (45,564)
Cash flows used in investing activities            
Capitalized internal-use software  (3,961)  (3,784)  (14,161)  (12,831)
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,002)  (2,786)  (2,803)  (23,401)
Deposits for property and equipment     (54)     (344)
Repayment of loan to employee           1,529 
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired        (1,184)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (4,963)  (6,624)  (18,148)  (35,047)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities            
Payment of contingent consideration     (120)  (300)  (610)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  1,093   1,323   4,307   8,044 
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock           34,000 
Payment of preferred stock issuance costs           (409)
Payment of debt arrangements  (450)  (450)  (1,350)  (900)
Payment of deferred initial public offering costs  (106)     (949)   
Shares repurchased for tax withholding for the settlement of restricted stock units  (5,398)  (9,506)  (18,963)  (11,992)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (4,861)  (8,753)  (17,255)  28,133 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  5,710   (14,959)  (13,777)  (52,478)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash            
Beginning of period  129,376   167,124   148,863   204,643 
End of period $135,086  $152,165  $135,086  $152,165 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin in total and for platform and professional services and other, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income (loss) are useful in evaluating our operating performance.

These measures, however, have certain limitations in that they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included and do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

For the reasons set forth below, we believe that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes. We exclude stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods.
  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well.
  • Restructuring charges. To better align our strategic priorities with our investments, we implemented workforce reductions in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. In connection with these reductions, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.
  • Loss on operating lease assets. In fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, we incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods.
  • Acquisition-related items. We have incurred costs related to acquisitions, including legal, third-party valuation and due diligence, insurance costs, and one-time retention bonuses for employees of acquired companies. In addition, we periodically record the change to the fair value of contingent consideration related to past acquisitions. We exclude these items when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. We believe excluding these items allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our core operating results and those of other peer companies.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for investing activities for capitalized internal use software and less cash paid for purchases of, and deposits for, property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of our sources of liquidity and capital requirements that provides information to management and investors in evaluating the cash flow trends of our business. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate free cash flow or similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently, which could reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures that are required to be made under contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period.

 
ServiceTitan, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(unaudited)
 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
 
  Platform  Professional
Services and Other		  Total 
  Three Months Ended
October 31,		  Three Months Ended
October 31,		  Three Months Ended
October 31,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023  2024  2023 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP gross profit $138,986  $109,619  $(9,041) $(6,851) $129,945  $102,768 
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes  1,634   1,399   1,159   1,102   2,793   2,501 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  5,533   5,502   334   484   5,867   5,986 
Restructuring charges                  
Loss on operating lease assets  1,189      563      1,752    
Non-GAAP gross profit $147,342  $116,520  $(6,985) $(5,265) $140,357  $111,255 


  Platform  Professional
Services and Other		  Total 
  Three Months Ended
October 31,		  Three Months Ended
October 31,		  Three Months Ended
October 31,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023  2024  2023 
GAAP gross margin  73%  72%  (112)%  (81)%  65%  64%
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes  1%  1%  14%  13%  1%  2%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  3%  4%  4%  6%  3%  4%
Restructuring charges  0%  0%  0%  0%  0%  0%
Loss on operating lease assets  1%  0%  7%  0%  1%  0%
Non-GAAP gross margin  77%  77%  (86)%  (62)%  70%  69%


  Platform  Professional
Services and Other		  Total 
  Nine Months Ended
October 31,		  Nine Months Ended
October 31,		  Nine Months Ended
October 31,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023  2024  2023 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP gross profit $390,215  $301,850  $(27,464) $(25,432) $362,751  $276,418 
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes  4,161   4,361   3,165   3,436   7,326   7,797 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  16,369   16,506   1,452   1,452   17,821   17,958 
Restructuring charges  386   1,160   129   1,969   515   3,129 
Loss on operating lease assets  5,390      2,556      7,946    
Non-GAAP gross profit $416,521  $323,877  $(20,162) $(18,575) $396,359  $305,302 


  Platform  Professional
Services and Other		  Total 
  Nine Months Ended
October 31,		  Nine Months Ended
October 31,		  Nine Months Ended
October 31,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023  2024  2023 
GAAP gross margin  72%  71%  (118)%  (103)%  64%  61%
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes  1%  1%  14%  14%  1%  2%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  3%  4%  6%  6%  3%  4%
Restructuring charges  0%  0%  1%  8%  0%  1%
Loss on operating lease assets  1%  0%  11%  0%  1%  0%
Non-GAAP gross margin  77%  76%  (87)%  (75)%  70%  67%


Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense

  Three Months Ended October 31,  Nine Months Ended October 31, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP sales and marketing expense $67,795  $60,097  $183,614  $163,305 
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes  (4,132)  (4,419)  (11,776)  (14,305)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  (5,606)  (5,547)  (16,662)  (17,033)
Restructuring charges        (292)  (1,647)
Loss on operating lease assets  (1,467)     (6,900)   
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $56,590  $50,131  $147,984  $130,320 


Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

  Three Months Ended October 31,  Nine Months Ended October 31, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP research and development expense $65,935  $49,094  $186,997  $149,114 
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes  (10,451)  (7,621)  (28,060)  (25,023)
Acquisition-related items        (250)   
Restructuring charges        (991)  (1,418)
Loss on operating lease assets  (1,468)     (6,711)   
Non-GAAP research and development expense $54,016  $41,473  $150,985  $122,673 


Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

  Three Months Ended October 31,  Nine Months Ended October 31, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP general and administrative expense $40,263  $29,723  $122,226  $98,772 
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes  (8,408)  (5,789)  (23,600)  (26,713)
Acquisition-related items  (6)  10   (1,933)  893 
Restructuring charges        (698)  (1,449)
Loss on operating lease assets  (3,660)     (16,958)   
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $28,189  $23,944  $79,037  $71,503 


Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

  Three Months Ended October 31,  Nine Months Ended October 31, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP loss from operations $(44,048) $(36,146) $(130,086) $(134,773)
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes  25,784   20,330   70,762   73,838 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  11,473   11,533   34,483   34,991 
Restructuring charges        2,496   7,643 
Acquisition-related items  6   (10)  2,183   (893)
Loss on operating lease assets  8,347      38,515    
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $1,562  $(4,293) $18,353  $(19,194)


  Three Months Ended October 31,
 Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
GAAP operating margin  (22)%  (23)%  (23)%  (30)%
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes  13%  13%  13%  16%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  6%  7%  6%  8%
Restructuring charges  0%  0%  0%  2%
Acquisition-related items  0%  (0)%  0%  (0)%
Loss on operating lease assets  4%  0%  7%  0%
Non-GAAP operating margin  1%  (3)%  3%  (4)%


Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

  Three Months Ended October 31,  Nine Months Ended October 31, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP net loss $(46,460) $(39,672) $(138,151) $(143,733)
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes  25,784   20,330   70,762   73,838 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  11,473   11,533   34,483   34,991 
Restructuring charges        2,496   7,643 
Acquisition-related items  6   (10)  2,183   (893)
Loss on operating lease assets  8,347      38,515    
Income tax effects related to the above adjustments (1)  (298)  632   (1,207)  1,508 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $(1,148) $(7,187) $9,081  $(26,646)
             

(1) This amount represents adjustments for the current and deferred income tax effects on non-GAAP net income (loss) for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments above.


Free Cash Flow

  Three Months Ended October 31,  Nine Months Ended October 31, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
  (in thousands) 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $15,534  $418  $21,626  $(45,564)
Capitalized internal-use software  (3,961)  (3,784)  (14,161)  (12,831)
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,002)  (2,786)  (2,803)  (23,401)
Deposits for property and equipment  -   (54)  -   (344)
Non-GAAP free cash flow $10,571  $(6,206) $4,662  $(82,140)
 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data