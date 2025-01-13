VenHub Opens Its First 24/7, Autonomous Smart Store in Southern California

The Company’s autonomous solution features a modular design, reducing building and operating costs while advanced security measures protect inventory and consumer data.

VenHub’s proprietary robotics and AI-driven platform ensures precise product handling, efficient inventory management, and a smooth, unattended retail experience.

VenHub aims to leverage its scalable, data-driven approach to transform retail environments, offering a more accessible and cost-effective model for consumers and retailers.

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), an emerging AI and robotics technology company, today announces the successful launch of its first fully autonomous Smart Store, now live at 11720 Vanowen Street in North Hollywood, California. This store was sold to one of VenHub’s valued customers who is excited to introduce a next-generation shopping experience to the local community.

This new Smart Store carries over 400 product SKUs, is equipped with six smart refrigerated cabinets, four dry cabinets, and four delivery windows that can serve multiple customers at once. With the VenHub App now live in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, consumers can enjoy faster and more convenient access to products around the clock.

This inaugural location signals the beginning of a widespread rollout across Southern California and eventually into communities throughout the United States. VenHub’s Smart Stores operate around the clock without on-site staff, offering a faster, more convenient, and highly secure environment that encourages both consumers and retailers to embrace a fresh approach to shopping. Driven by customers, fueled by innovation, and making history every day, VenHub stands ready to meet the growing demand for autonomous retail solutions around the globe.

Management Commentary

“I want to thank our shareholders and our partners for their support, and I also want to recognize the entire VenHub team for their passion, hard work and dedication to creating a Smart Store that will change the retail landscape for generations,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub. “We will soon be releasing our launch plans across the United States, and we know our customers want their Smart Stores sooner rather than later. We are working diligently to meet the very high demand, and we thank our 1,000-plus preorders for their support and patience. At the same time, we are relentlessly increasing our production capacity to ensure each VenHub Store is smarter, faster and more convenient for store owners and consumers alike.”

VenHub has already begun outlining additional store openings in Southern California and plans to accelerate its nationwide expansion, reflecting strong interest across the United States. The Company also sees significant global demand and is preparing launch plans for other countries and continents to accommodate this widespread enthusiasm.

About VenHub

VenHub Global, Inc. is reshaping the retail industry through its autonomous, AI-driven Smart Stores. By blending advanced robotics, intelligent inventory management, and secure unattended operations, VenHub delivers a 24/7 retail model that can adapt rapidly to shifting consumer demands and changing market conditions. This forward-looking approach is poised to benefit a diverse range of sectors, from everyday convenience goods to specialized products, positioning VenHub as a transformative force in the ongoing evolution of retail.

