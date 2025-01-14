Analysis of Cybersecurity in the U.S. Healthcare Sector, 2024: Featuring Case Studies of Change Healthcare, HCA Healthcare, Perry Johnson & Associates, Welltok, and CommonSpirit Health

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity in Healthcare, United States, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the US Healthcare Cybersecurity market, which includes systems, applications, and IT services dedicated to protecting digital infrastructure, patient information, medical devices, and healthcare systems from cyberattacks. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and its segments: Infrastructure and Enterprise Network Security, Cloud Security, and IoT and Device Security. It addresses industry challenges, reviews key technology vendors, and explores business models, use cases, best practices, and growth opportunities likely to shape market dynamics throughout the study period.
Healthcare is the industry most affected by cyberattacks, which have targets like hospitals, healthcare organizations, patient databases, and connected devices. These attacks not only destabilize healthcare systems but also threaten care delivery and patient safety. The global healthcare infrastructure relies on an extensive supply chain involving medical devices, security software, and cloud services, making it vulnerable to economic and political disruptions. Regardless of the increasing awareness of cybersecurity's importance in healthcare, the limitations of budgets and skilled professionals hinder organizations' abilities to build and maintain robust cybersecurity measures. Regulatory compliance influences healthcare cybersecurity strategies, while the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, ecosystem interconnectivity, data complexity, and evolving cyber threats amplify security risks.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the changes and challenges that happened in the last year for the healthcare cybersecurity market? What were the bigger issues/flags that led to those changes?
- What are the market's current trends, drivers, and restraints?
- How are the regulatory landscape and technological development shaping and transforming healthcare cybersecurity?
- How can data protection be ensured in the healthcare cybersecurity ecosystem?
- How are stakeholders facing the new challenges and changes in the market?
Key Topics Covered
Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Infrastructure and Enterprise Networks Security - Potential Risk Areas for Cybersecurity Attacks
- Cloud Security - Potential Risk Areas for Cybersecurity Attacks
- IoT and Medical Devices - Potential Risk Areas for Cybersecurity Attacks in Healthcare
- Types of Security Threats
- The Impact of Cyberattacks on Patient Outcomes
- Cost of a Data Breach
- Main Challenges for Cybersecurity Operations
- Uses and Capabilities of GenAI in Healthcare Cybersecurity
- Initiatives and Measures to Enhance Healthcare Cybersecurity
- Regulations and Regulatory Bodies
- FDA's PATCH Act
Notable Companies, Case Studies, and Best Practices
- Key Competitors
- Cybersecurity in Healthcare - Solution Provider Ecosystem
- Case Study - Change Healthcare by UnitedHealthcare Group (2024)
- Case Study - HCA Healthcare (2023)
- Case Study - Perry Johnson & Associates (2023)
- Case Study - Welltok Inc. by Virgin Pulse (2023)
- Case Study - CommonSpirit Health (2022)
- Best Practices and Use Cases
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI and GenAI
- Growth Opportunity 2: Trust-building Relationships
- Growth Opportunity 3: Holistic Cybersecurity Approach
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Action Items & Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- UnitedHealthcare Group
- HCA Healthcare
- Perry Johnson & Associates
- Welltok Inc.
- CommonSpirit Health
