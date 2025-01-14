Analysis of Cybersecurity in the U.S. Healthcare Sector, 2024: Featuring Case Studies of Change Healthcare, HCA Healthcare, Perry Johnson & Associates, Welltok, and CommonSpirit Health

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity in Healthcare, United States, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the US Healthcare Cybersecurity market, which includes systems, applications, and IT services dedicated to protecting digital infrastructure, patient information, medical devices, and healthcare systems from cyberattacks. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and its segments: Infrastructure and Enterprise Network Security, Cloud Security, and IoT and Device Security. It addresses industry challenges, reviews key technology vendors, and explores business models, use cases, best practices, and growth opportunities likely to shape market dynamics throughout the study period.



Healthcare is the industry most affected by cyberattacks, which have targets like hospitals, healthcare organizations, patient databases, and connected devices. These attacks not only destabilize healthcare systems but also threaten care delivery and patient safety. The global healthcare infrastructure relies on an extensive supply chain involving medical devices, security software, and cloud services, making it vulnerable to economic and political disruptions. Regardless of the increasing awareness of cybersecurity's importance in healthcare, the limitations of budgets and skilled professionals hinder organizations' abilities to build and maintain robust cybersecurity measures. Regulatory compliance influences healthcare cybersecurity strategies, while the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, ecosystem interconnectivity, data complexity, and evolving cyber threats amplify security risks.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the changes and challenges that happened in the last year for the healthcare cybersecurity market? What were the bigger issues/flags that led to those changes?

What are the market's current trends, drivers, and restraints?

How are the regulatory landscape and technological development shaping and transforming healthcare cybersecurity?

How can data protection be ensured in the healthcare cybersecurity ecosystem?

How are stakeholders facing the new challenges and changes in the market?

Key Topics Covered



Scope

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Infrastructure and Enterprise Networks Security - Potential Risk Areas for Cybersecurity Attacks

Cloud Security - Potential Risk Areas for Cybersecurity Attacks

IoT and Medical Devices - Potential Risk Areas for Cybersecurity Attacks in Healthcare

Types of Security Threats

The Impact of Cyberattacks on Patient Outcomes

Cost of a Data Breach

Main Challenges for Cybersecurity Operations

Uses and Capabilities of GenAI in Healthcare Cybersecurity

Initiatives and Measures to Enhance Healthcare Cybersecurity

Regulations and Regulatory Bodies

FDA's PATCH Act

Notable Companies, Case Studies, and Best Practices

Key Competitors

Cybersecurity in Healthcare - Solution Provider Ecosystem

Case Study - Change Healthcare by UnitedHealthcare Group (2024)

Case Study - HCA Healthcare (2023)

Case Study - Perry Johnson & Associates (2023)

Case Study - Welltok Inc. by Virgin Pulse (2023)

Case Study - CommonSpirit Health (2022)

Best Practices and Use Cases

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI and GenAI

Growth Opportunity 2: Trust-building Relationships

Growth Opportunity 3: Holistic Cybersecurity Approach

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Action Items & Next Steps

List of Exhibits

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

UnitedHealthcare Group

HCA Healthcare

Perry Johnson & Associates

Welltok Inc.

CommonSpirit Health

