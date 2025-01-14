Off-highway Electric and Autonomous Retrofit Market Forecasts 2024-2035: Increase in Start-ups Offering Hybrid, Battery Electric, and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Retrofit Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-highway Electric and Autonomous Retrofit Market, Global, 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the global autonomous and electric OHW retrofit market, growth opportunities, partnerships, and sub-trends. It evaluates market favorability, policies, regional investments, and standards enabling the adoption of retrofit solutions, including ecosystem dynamics and competitive landscape for both retrofit types, to understand what to expect by 2030 and beyond.
The OHW industry has always relied on retrofit solutions to prolong equipment life cycles, meet emission standards, and improve operating efficiency. During the past decade, several developments have happened in OHW retrofit solutions. The increasing cost of new retail equipment is breaking entry barriers for start-ups offering application-specific retrofits. Collaborations between Tier 1 companies and start-ups allow battery-electric retrofit solutions to enter the market, letting operators convert conventional OHW machines into zero-emission equipment.
This is giving rise to start-ups offering hybrid, battery electric, and hydrogen fuel cell electric retrofit solutions catering to construction, mining, and agricultural applications. Though the market is at a nascent stage, the push toward decarbonization initiatives will likely drive significant short to medium-term growth for electric retrofits. Autonomous retrofits have gained traction since 2015, with start-ups partnering with OEMs, contractors, and key stakeholders in the industry.
Collaborations between LiDAR system providers and software platform providers have allowed construction firms and farmers to run pilots fitting conventional equipment with autonomous kits. The ability to handle extreme loads, continuous 24/7 operation, and safety will drive the development of autonomous technologies for OHW equipment. Automation will advance faster in this segment than in the on-highway space, mainly because of the standardized and often isolated mining, construction, and agricultural operating environments, labor shortages, and higher operating costs.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Flexible Financing Models to Drive Collaboration and Adoption
- Growth Opportunity 2: Synergies Arising from Technology Integration and Distributorship
- Growth Opportunity 3: Mining Electrification and Automation
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Off-Highway Electric and Autonomous Retrofit Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway (OHW) Electric and Autonomous Retrofit Market
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Off-highway Market Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Retrofitting Market Overview
- Economic Environment - GDP Growth
- Market Overview - OHW Retrofit Solutions
- Global Battery Regulations - Overview
- Net-zero Targets - Global Snapshot
- United States - OHW Electrification Initiatives and Regulations
- Major Electrification Regulations - Europe
- Major Electrification Regulations - India
- Major Electrification Regulations - China
- Major Electrification Regulations - RoW
- US Autonomous OHW Initiatives
- International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Framework
- International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Framework
- US Autonomous Technology Administrative Efforts
- USDA Programs Promoting the Adoption of Automation and Mechanization in Specialty Crops Production
- USDA Automation and Mechanization Program Funding
- European Guidelines on AVs
- European Type Approvals and Directives for Machinery
- Australia - Autonomous OHW Regulatory Framework
- Chinese Autonomous Solutions Development Framework
- Autonomous OHW Standards and Regulations Development - Summary
- Major Components of Electric Construction Equipment
- Functional Block Diagram of Autonomous Operation
- Autonomous Equipment Mechanism
Autonomous Retrofit Market
- Autonomous Retrofit Solutions - Equipment in Operation (EIO)
- Autonomous Retrofit Solutions - Competitive Landscape
- Autonomous OHW Equipment - Pricing Overview
- Autonomous Retrofit - Implementation and Business Model Analysis
- Autonomous Retrofits - Key Projects, 2023
- Autonomous Retrofits - Key Projects, 2024
- Autonomous Mining - Business Model Case Study
Electric Retrofit Market
- Schematic Comparison of Excavator: Diesel vs Hybrid vs Electric
- ICE, Hybrid Electric, and Battery Electric Excavators: Efficiency Perspective
- Key Factors Influencing the Electric Retrofit Market
- Battery and Motor Sizing - Market Analysis
- Electric Retrofits - Key Projects
- Moog Construction and ZQuip - Case Study
Growth Generator: OHW Retrofitting Market
- Autonomous OHW Retrofits - Growth Metrics
- Electric OHW Retrofits - Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers - Autonomous OHW Retrofit Market
- Growth Restraints - Autonomous OHW Retrofit Market
- Growth Drivers - Electric OHW Retrofit Market
- Growth Restraints - Electric OHW Retrofit Market
- Autonomous Retrofits - Forecast Considerations
- Electric Retrofits - Forecast Considerations
- Market Forecasts - Global Autonomous Retrofit Equipment in Operation (EIO)
- Market Forecasts - Regional Autonomous Retrofit EIO
- Market Forecasts - Estimated Electric Retrofit EIO
- Forecast Discussion - Autonomous OHW Retrofits
- Forecast Discussion - Electric OHW Retrofits
- Bass Diffusion Model
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cu7rgm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.