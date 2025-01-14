Off-highway Electric and Autonomous Retrofit Market Forecasts 2024-2035: Increase in Start-ups Offering Hybrid, Battery Electric, and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Retrofit Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-highway Electric and Autonomous Retrofit Market, Global, 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global autonomous and electric OHW retrofit market, growth opportunities, partnerships, and sub-trends. It evaluates market favorability, policies, regional investments, and standards enabling the adoption of retrofit solutions, including ecosystem dynamics and competitive landscape for both retrofit types, to understand what to expect by 2030 and beyond.



The OHW industry has always relied on retrofit solutions to prolong equipment life cycles, meet emission standards, and improve operating efficiency. During the past decade, several developments have happened in OHW retrofit solutions. The increasing cost of new retail equipment is breaking entry barriers for start-ups offering application-specific retrofits. Collaborations between Tier 1 companies and start-ups allow battery-electric retrofit solutions to enter the market, letting operators convert conventional OHW machines into zero-emission equipment.



This is giving rise to start-ups offering hybrid, battery electric, and hydrogen fuel cell electric retrofit solutions catering to construction, mining, and agricultural applications. Though the market is at a nascent stage, the push toward decarbonization initiatives will likely drive significant short to medium-term growth for electric retrofits. Autonomous retrofits have gained traction since 2015, with start-ups partnering with OEMs, contractors, and key stakeholders in the industry.

Collaborations between LiDAR system providers and software platform providers have allowed construction firms and farmers to run pilots fitting conventional equipment with autonomous kits. The ability to handle extreme loads, continuous 24/7 operation, and safety will drive the development of autonomous technologies for OHW equipment. Automation will advance faster in this segment than in the on-highway space, mainly because of the standardized and often isolated mining, construction, and agricultural operating environments, labor shortages, and higher operating costs.

