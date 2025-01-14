Beam Global Announces EV ARC™ System Meets CE Mark Compliance

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced today that its EV ARC™, BeamBike™, BeamWell™ and BeamPatrol™ products have fulfilled the requirements to receive the CE mark (Conformité Européenne), a mandatory symbol indicating that a product meets European Union (EU) health, safety and environmental protection requirements, allowing it to be freely traded within the European Economic Area (EEA).

The CE mark allows manufacturers to sell their products throughout the EEA without needing to adapt them to different national regulations, fostering a single market for goods. It signifies that a product is safe and legal to sell in the EEA, including the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Many products require the CE mark before they can be legally sold in the EEA. The CE mark enhances a manufacturer's reputation and builds consumer trust in the quality and safety of their products.

“Conforming with the CE mark requirements is a major validation of the safety and quality of our products,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global’s CEO. “We believe that the CE mark will assist in streamlining our selling process and broaden the market appeal for our rapidly deployed, off-grid electrification-of-transportation product portfolio. It is important for Beam Global to meet European compliance requirements as we focus on growing in this, the largest single market for our products. Having the CE mark demonstrates our commitment to do just that.”

Greater Europe is the largest automotive market in the world with over 400 million automobiles. The EU has mandated that all new cars and vans sold in Europe must be zero-emission starting in 2035 with an ambitious target to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, as a crucial step towards achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Beam Global expanded operations into Europe in Q4 of 2023 and views its renewably-energized portfolio of EV charging and energy security products as ideal solutions for Europe’s electrification mandates.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations

Core IR

+1 516-222-2560

IR@BeamForAll.com