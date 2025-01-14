Kineon Partners with Flex to Bring Innovative Wellness Solutions to More People

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kineon, a leader in advanced light therapy devices for pain management and recovery, has announced a strategic partnership with Flex, a seamless health and wellness payment solution powered by HSA/FSA integration. This collaboration aims to make Kineon’s cutting-edge wellness technology more accessible and affordable to consumers across the United States.

Through this partnership, Kineon customers can now conveniently use their Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) to purchase Kineon’s innovative red light therapy products. By integrating Flex’s intuitive payment platform directly into Kineon’s checkout process, the companies are breaking down financial barriers and empowering more individuals to access advanced recovery solutions.

“At Kineon, we’re dedicated to helping people take control of their health and recovery, reducing pain and inflammation, and getting back to healthy movement,” said Forrest Smith, Kineon CEO. “Our partnership with Flex makes it easier than ever for customers to use pre-tax dollars on transformative products like the MOVE+. Since the launch of this collaboration, we’ve seen a notable increase in HSA/FSA transactions, driving both customer satisfaction and revenue growth.”

Flex, a pioneer in simplifying health and wellness payments, continues to expand its reach by partnering with innovative brands like Kineon that are reshaping the wellness industry.

“Our mission at Flex is to help consumers maximize their HSA/FSA benefits while accessing the best in wellness innovation,” said Sam O’Keefe, CEO of Flex. “By teaming up with Kineon, we’re streamlining the payment experience and supporting a brand that’s revolutionizing recovery and well-being.”

Kineon’s flagship product, the MOVE+, is and FDA registered, medical grade laser device renowned for its portable design and clinically validated effectiveness. The MOVE+ combines red and infrared light therapy to reduce pain and inflammation, making it a popular choice for athletes, busy professionals, and anyone looking to optimize their recovery routines. Now, with Flex’s payment solution, customers can purchase the MOVE+ and other wellness tools more easily than ever.

About Kineon

Kineon is a global leader in advanced light therapy solutions, committed to enhancing pain management and recovery through innovative technology. With products designed to improve quality of life, Kineon empowers individuals to take control of their health and well-being.

About Flex

Flex simplifies health and wellness payments by enabling businesses to accept HSA/FSA funds with ease. By unlocking access to $150 billion in annual HSA/FSA spending, Flex helps merchants boost revenue, increase cart sizes, and improve customer retention. Flex’s seamless integration is transforming the way consumers and businesses connect in the health and wellness space.

