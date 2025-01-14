AI Use Cases Research Report 2024-2029: Opportunities for AI Vendors to Drive Innovation and Growth Through Industry-specific Solutions Featuring Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Infor, and Zoho

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Use Cases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
AI has moved from a standalone technology to a core building block that drives global business growth. AI adoption is increasingly critical for international businesses to stay competitive. Improved efficiency and productivity and the need to gain a competitive edge drive the rising adoption of AI among businesses.
Understanding AI use cases and adoption is crucial for technology vendors to stay relevant and competitive. By identifying industry-specific applications and understanding how AI can integrate into various business functions, vendors can tailor their offerings to meet the evolving needs of customers. This analysis will enable AI vendors and service/solution providers to develop focused, innovative solutions; provide valuable insights; and establish themselves as trusted partners in the AI landscape.
Contents include:
- Growth drivers and restraints and their degree of impact until 2029
- Deployments by industry (manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, travel & hospitality, and retail)
- Use cases by business function (sales & marketing, human resource, supply chain & logistics, manufacturing & production, customer service & support, legal, and administrative & support services)
- Brief profiles of notable participants (Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Infor, and Zoho)
Best Practice Recommendations for Enterprises
- Leveraging Best-in-Class Solutions and Services Will Be Pivotal to Successful Deployments
- Best Practices for AI Implementation Within Enterprises
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 2: AI Services
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AI Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
The AI Implementation Journey
- Evolution of AI Technologies
- Enterprise AI Deployments Moving to Implementation Phase
- Buy Vs Build: More Enterprises Opt for AI Procurement
- Hybrid Cloud is the Preferred Infrastructure Deployment Model for AI
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
AI Use Cases by Industry Vertical
- AI Deployments by Key Industry Verticals
- AI Heatmap: Degree of Disruption by Use Case
- AI in Manufacturing
- AI in BFSI
- AI in Healthcare
- AI in Travel & Hospitality
- AI in Retail
AI Use Cases by Business Function
- AI Integration by Key Business Functions
- AI in Horizontal Business Functions: Use Cases
Companies to Action
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP
- Infor
- Zoho
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6fcfo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.