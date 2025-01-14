Jeune Aesthetics Appoints Nishant Saxena as Chief Financial Officer

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeune Aesthetics, Inc. (“Jeune”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) leveraging Krystal’s clinically validated gene-delivery platform to fundamentally address and reverse the biology of aging skin, announced today the appointment of Nishant Saxena as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 15, 2025. Mr. Saxena has over 20 years of experience in finance, strategy, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development. Most recently, he was a Managing Director in Evercore’s healthcare group, where he advised on transactions totaling over $500 billion in aggregate value.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Nishant to the Jeune team,” said Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and CEO of Krystal Biotech and Chairman of Jeune Aesthetics. “As a seasoned finance executive and cross-functional leader with deep capital markets and transactions experience, including in the field of medical aesthetics, Nishant is a great fit for Jeune as we advance our lead program into Phase 2 later this year. I look forward to working with Nishant to unlock the significant value we believe exists in our medical aesthetics pipeline.”

Mr. Saxena brings extensive experience in life sciences, capital markets, and finance to his role as CFO at Jeune. Prior to joining Jeune, Mr. Saxena was a Managing Director in the strategic advisory practice focused on the biopharmaceutical sector at Evercore. In his over 15 years at Evercore, Mr. Saxena led numerous client engagements and advised on mergers and acquisitions, private placements, initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, partnerships, structured financings, and other transactions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Saxena held positions of increasing responsibility in private equity, venture capital, and investment advisory firms. Mr. Saxena received a B.S. in Economics and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am excited to be joining Jeune as the company embarks on its next stage of growth,” said Mr. Saxena. “With promising KB301 Phase 1 data and a growing, innovative pipeline following closely behind, Jeune is uniquely positioned to meet the strong existing demand for therapies that fundamentally address aged skin. I look forward to working with the talented team at Jeune to drive investment and build a leader in rejuvenative medical aesthetics.”

About KB301

KB301 is an investigational aesthetic therapy employing Krystal’s novel replication-defective, non-integrating HSV-1-based vector to deliver two copies of the COL3A1 transgene and increase COL3 levels in skin to address signs of skin aging associated with declining collagen levels and damage of the skin’s extracellular matrix. KB301 is formulated as a solution for direct intradermal injection to aesthetic priority areas.

About Jeune Aesthetics, Inc.

Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, Inc., is a biotechnology company leveraging a clinically validated gene-delivery platform to fundamentally address – and reverse – the biology of aging skin. For more information, please visit http://www.jeuneinc.com .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

