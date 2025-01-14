Schellman Announces SchellmanCON 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schellman , a leading provider of attestation and compliance services and a top 50 CPA firm, is pleased to announce the return of SchellmanCON , taking place March 6 and March 7, offering Schellman clients, compliance experts, and cybersecurity professionals an opportunity to explore best practice approaches to cybersecurity assessments. Attendees will hear directly from industry experts and learn about emerging trends across compliance and cybersecurity, such as threat management, AI, and more. Participants in the two-day-long event will also be enrolled in sessions to earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits and access to leading solutions to help understand and manage cybersecurity risk in a dedicated expo.

“I'm thrilled to share that SchellmanCON is back! This March, we'll come together virtually for two days of incredible discussions with cybersecurity and compliance leaders. I'm especially excited to hear from our amazing client community and Schellman's own experts—it's going to be an inspiring exchange of ideas and insights,” said Avani Desai, CEO of Schellman.

Agenda highlights include sessions such as:

ISO 42001: The World’s First AI Certification: Danny Manimbo, Principal and AI Practice Leader at Schellman, will give an in-depth look at the ISO 42001 standard, who it's targeted to, what trends have been uncovered, the current regulatory landscape, and how ISO 42001 can help organizations build an AI governance program.

Danny Manimbo, Principal and AI Practice Leader at Schellman, will give an in-depth look at the ISO 42001 standard, who it's targeted to, what trends have been uncovered, the current regulatory landscape, and how ISO 42001 can help organizations build an AI governance program. Streamlining Cybersecurity: Moderated by Doug Barbin, National Managing Principal at Schellman, a panel of cybersecurity industry leaders from Zscaler and CrowdStrike will explore the practical application of a “Test Once, Certify Many” approach to cybersecurity assessments. We will delve into strategies for consolidating audit and compliance processes across frameworks, reducing redundancies, and enhancing efficiency in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Moderated by Doug Barbin, National Managing Principal at Schellman, a panel of cybersecurity industry leaders from Zscaler and CrowdStrike will explore the practical application of a “Test Once, Certify Many” approach to cybersecurity assessments. We will delve into strategies for consolidating audit and compliance processes across frameworks, reducing redundancies, and enhancing efficiency in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. Compliance in Healthcare in 2025, How HITRUST Fits Into Your Compliance Program: With healthcare data attacks on the rise, this session led by Ryan Meehan, Healthcare Practice Director at Schellman, will provide solutions and best practices on performing Integrated Healthcare Assessments. From audit fatigue to information security and vendor questionnaires, this session will provide strategies of creating a test once, report many integrated assessment programs to help meet these challenges.



Other notable speakers include Milan Patel, SVP, SaaS Compliance, Oracle; Algirde Pipikaite, Head of GRC, Crowdstrike; Michael Zanga, Group Head of Cyber, Technology, and Data Risk, Barclays; Kumar Selvaraj, VP of Global Security Compliance, Zscaler; and more.

Speakers scheduled to appear are subject to change without advance notice.

To attend SchellmanCON, or if you’re interested in becoming a sponsor of this virtual event and receiving access to interact with attendees in a virtual exhibit hall, please visit schellman.com/schellmancon-2025 .

About Schellman

“Schellman” is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, being among the pioneering CMMC C3PAOs, as well as offering international certification services including TISAX and HDS.

Renowned for its professionals’ expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. The company's approach fosters successful, long-term relationships, enabling clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com .