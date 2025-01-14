Vivreau Survey Reveals Americans’ Drinking Water Habits and Commitment to Sustainability

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vivreau , North America’s leading sustainable water solution, released the results of its 2025 Hydration Habits Survey. The study offers valuable insights into Americans’ water consumption patterns, sources, and preferences, and sheds light on key trends driving changes in how Americans approach hydration and sustainability.

The survey uncovered a concerning statistic: about three in ten Americans consume just two or fewer glasses of water on a typical day. About one in five (18%) drink seven or more glasses per weekday.

Vivreau’s survey also reveals contrasting attitudes toward sustainability in the U.S., while highlighting an encouraging shift among younger generations toward environmental responsibility. According to the survey, 57% of Americans regularly carry a reusable water bottle, a figure that jumps to 72% among those aged 18 to 34. Despite this trend, reliance on bottled water remains significant, with one-third of Americans (34%) naming it their primary water source, tied with filtered tap water.

When surveyed about their preferred water containers, half of Americans reported using reusable glass or cups. However, 36% still rely on single-use plastic bottles. Notably, 71% of Gen Z respondents regularly use reusable bottles to drink water, compared to just 33% of Baby Boomers.

"Understanding consumer behavior is vital to shaping solutions that address both health and environmental priorities," said Tom Spillane, Vice President of Technical Development at Vivreau. "The Vivreau Water Survey highlights a rising trend towards sustainable water consumption, with the younger generation at the forefront. Young Americans are not only drinking more water, but also adopting eco-friendly water practices, such as opting for reusable water bottles. These findings underscore the importance of providing accessible, high-quality, and sustainable water solutions to meet the growing demand for eco-conscious hydration. At Vivreau, we are dedicated to championing these values and supporting this important movement.”

Consumption Habits

On average, Americans consume 4.1 glasses of water on a typical weekday and 3.9 glasses on a typical weekend day.

Younger Americans tend to drink more water than older generations. Among Gen Z, 23% report consuming seven or more glasses of water on a typical weekday, compared to just 11% of Boomers.

Water Sources

Americans primarily choose filtered tap water (34%) or bottled water (34%) as their go-to option.

Only one-quarter (25%) of Americans drink unfiltered tap water as their primary source of drinking water, compared to 46% of Canadians.

Young Americans are less likely to depend on bottled water as a primary source. Only 20% of Gen Z report drinking bottled water as their primary water source, compared to 39% of Baby Boomers.



Water Preferences

Taste (69%), lack of chemicals or contaminants (45%), and convenience or ease of access (37%) are the top factors influencing Americans' water choices.

31% of Americans prefer purified or filtered tap water, while 21% prefer bottled. Only 18% opt for tap water as their top choice.

Almost all (93%) Americans agree that water quality is important to them when choosing their drinking water source.



Sustainability

Half (50%) of Americans experience guilt when purchasing single-use plastic water bottles. This sentiment is particularly pronounced among younger generations, with 61% of those aged 18 to 34 expressing guilt. In contrast, this figure drops to 47% among those aged 35 to 54, and 44% among those aged 55 and older.

57% of Americans regularly carry reusable water bottles, with 72% of those aged 18–34 adopting them as their go-to hydration method. In comparison, 51% of individuals aged 35-54 and 49% of those aged 55 and older report doing the same.

The Vivreau survey findings emphasize a positive shift towards sustainable water consumption practices and highlight generational differences in hydration habits. For more information about Vivreau and the 2025 Water Survey, visit vivreauwater.com .

These findings are from a survey conducted by Vivreau North America from December 10th to December 12th, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,020 online Americans who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.10 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Vivreau

Vivreau embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.