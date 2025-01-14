Titan.ium Platform Showcases Technologies Helping Network Operators Modernize their Infrastructure

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan.ium Platform today announced its participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 focusing on its network infrastructure technologies that provide network operators with next-generation connectivity.

At MWC, Titan.ium will be joined by Axyom.Core (Hall 2, Stand 2G11) under the same Lumine Group ownership, which will showcase their complementary cloud-native wireless core and radio network technologies that reduce deployment complexity and accelerate time to market. The two independent companies share a commitment to driving innovation and providing technologies and services for network operators to deploy future-ready 4G and 5G core networks.

“MWC 2025 represents a pivotal opportunity for Titan.ium to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to modernizing networks, advancing automation, and strengthening security for our customers,” said Bruno Lacoste, CEO, Titan.ium Platform. “Through our participation and collaboration with Axyom.Core, we’re not just doing a product display – we’re presenting a vision for the future of telecommunications, one that’s driven by innovation, partnership, and customer-centricity.”

Titan.ium’s presence at MWC 2025 will underscore four strategic themes.

Modernization: Enabling operators to upgrade their infrastructure with cloud-native solutions that deliver scalability, customization, and faster time-to-market. Automation: Simplifying network operations with intelligent tools that reduce complexity and operational costs. Security: Safeguarding next-generation networks with advanced, proactive protection against evolving threats. Customer Collaboration: Partnering closely with customers to co-create impactful, tailored solutions and provide reliable maintenance services for uninterrupted operations.

Titan.ium’s booth at MWC 2025 will feature live demonstrations of its Cloud-Native Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) , 5G Core Solutions , and Carrier ENUM (E.164 Number Mapping) with DNS (Domain Name System) services . These technologies exemplify Titan.ium’s innovative approach to addressing the pressing challenges of modern telecommunications helping operators to achieve optimal network performance and differentiation.

As 5G networks evolve, DNS has become a cornerstone of modern signaling, playing a pivotal role in service discovery, routing, and ensuring seamless connectivity. Recognized as a leader in business-critical solutions, Titan.ium Platform offers advanced DNS capabilities that empower network operators to meet the complex demands of 5G networks. By integrating robust DNS solutions into its platform, Titan.ium ensures that operators can deliver highly-reliable, secure, and low-latency services, reinforcing the foundational infrastructure needed for next-generation connectivity.

To schedule a meeting and for more details about Titan.ium’s presence at MWC 2025, including live demonstrations and speaking engagements, visit Titan.ium Platform at MWC .

About Titan.ium Platform

Titan.ium Platform is a leader in signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security software and services. Our solutions, which are deployed in more than 80 countries by over 180 companies, including eight of the world’s top 10 communications service providers and all of the top five, are a testament to our industry leadership. Titan.ium supports any network, domain, signaling protocol, and infrastructure with advanced routing capabilities and a unified end-user experience. For more information, please visit https://titaniumplatform.com .

