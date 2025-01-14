Islander Resort Unveils a New Era in Paradise

Islamorada, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Islander Resort in Islamorada unveils its full property transformation , including a complete interior and exterior renovation of its 114 bungalows and suites and 25 two-bedroom townhome villas, updated resort grounds, amenities and programming; new and enhanced dining outlets; and refreshed event spaces. Enveloped in the timeless spirit of the Florida Keys, the redesigned resort blends its storied past with contemporary comforts, inviting guests to embrace their inner islander.

“We’ve created a sanctuary that redefines the essence of island life, a place to reconnect – with nature, with loved ones and with yourself,” said Senior Vice President of HHM Hotels Douglas Wilkins. “We are excited to welcome our guests and community to the new era of Islander Resort. The resort is a long beloved gem in the Upper Keys and our reimagined offerings invite everyone to slow down and let the Keys inspire you.”

Nestled across 24 lush acres, Islander Resort awakens the senses as life moves in harmony with the sun, stars and surf. Amidst complete connection to nature, guests will find intimate hideaways for rejuvenation and open spaces for exploration developed in collaboration with Gensler, who served as both the resort architect and guestroom interior designer, along with EDSA landscape architects, Theresa Fatino Design, KPR Consulting, and Destination Decoded.

Reimagined Bungalows, Suites & Villas

Fully refreshed and reimagined oceanside accommodations strike a perfect balance between tropical ease and contemporary sophistication. These bungalow-style retreats (averaging 350 sq. ft.) provide waterfront views and beach-inspired design, with soft pastel hues, natural textures like woven wicker and polished wood, and modern amenities. The true magic unfolds outdoors, where remodeled private, furnished patio spaces (averaging 300 sq. ft) invite guests to relax between adventures.

Twelve new Cabana Poolside Rooms offer expansive patios that lead to dedicated poolside cabanas, complete with food and drink service. A total of 14 oceanside suites range in size up to 1,070 sq. ft. offering all the comforts of home, including the Islander Two Bedroom Suite featuring a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining and living areas and a patio lounge boasting coveted Atlantic Ocean views.

The newly reimagined Bayside Villas offer a unique blend of home-like comfort and resort amenities. These 25 townhome-style accommodations (1,042 to 1,092 sq. ft) are designed for extended stays, family vacations or boating adventures with two bedrooms, a cozy living area with sofa bed, gourmet kitchen and private deck. Guests have access to the Sunset Pool and Emerald Beach, boat slips and all the amenities of Oceanside, creating a seamless getaway.

An Immersive Island Experience

The resort’s expansive beachfront – the largest in Islamorada – offers a setting where time feels infinite. Locally crafted palapas and sun huts offer intimate retreats, while plush beach loungers dot the sand, inviting leisurely days under the warm sun. Raw wood, rope and hemp cane furnishings complement the natural beauty of the landscape, further enhanced by 60 newly planted palm trees. In the evenings, Firelight Cove becomes the heart of the resort, where stories are shared, s’mores are toasted, and the glow of the moon lights up the night.

"The iconic Islander has undergone a dramatic transformation, elevating it to a beacon of hospitality for Islamorada and the Keys,” said Jack Paruta, Project Architect at Gensler. “This vacation destination now offers respite, tranquility, and adventure, delivering an exceptional guest experience through redesigned bungalows, reimagined beachfront, pools, and restaurant and bar offerings, all set amidst newly enhanced and lush native landscaping.”

Whether exploring the waters or soaking in the serenity of the shore, guests find endless opportunities to connect with nature.

Spaces to Wander, Moments to Savor

Every space at Islander Resort has been intentionally designed for connection. Two completely reimagined pool areas include the family-friendly, freshwater Oasis Pool and sophisticated, saltwater Terrace Pool. The transformation adds suspended beds, shaded cabanas, and hammocks tucked into tropical gardens to create moments of solitude. The space effortlessly transitions from daytime to evening for social gathering.

Playful spaces, like the two-acre Seaside Sports activities area, bring energy and camaraderie. Adventure thrives with complimentary offerings like the 9-hole Seaside Links putting course, designed by PuttTek; kayaking; paddleboarding; and guided excursions to the world’s third-largest barrier reef. Permanent courts for pickleball, basketball, volleyball and bocce ball set the stage for spirited games with family and friends, all framed by an ocean backdrop. Sunrise Pier provides a tranquil vantage point for marine-life sightings and the launch point for fishing, snorkeling and sunset cruises.

For those seeking stillness, sunrise yoga and moonrise bonfires provide soulful moments of reflection.

Flavors of the Keys

At Islander Resort, dining is a celebration of the Keys’ bounty, with five on-site culinary experiences serving local flavors in a laid-back atmosphere. All new menus and interior and exterior design elements featuring a warm, natural palette satisfy the senses, capturing the essence of paradise from sunrise to long after sunset.

Inspired by the culinary traditions of coastal towns, the new Drift on the Beach offers a refined yet relaxed dining experience, serving crave-worthy breakfast fare to start the day, and locally-sourced, flame-grilled dishes, like Spiny Lobster and Grilled Marinated Lamb Chops, as the moon rises over the ocean. The revamped Tides Beachside Bar serves up Florida Mango Salsa and smoky Jerk Chicken Wings alongside other coastal-inspired fare and tropical cocktails for lunch and dinner. Oceanfront Coccoloba brings playful energy to the shoreline, dishing out fresh fish tacos, lobster rolls and beverages during the day, and lively new thatched-roof bar, Sandy’s, invites guests to unwind with beachside libations. A curated selection of grab-and-go snacks and refreshing beverages at Seaside Sports refuel and delight guests between friendly competition.

Enhanced Events

With over 129,000 sq. ft. of versatile indoor and outdoor beachfront function space, Islander Resort is destined for timeless “I do’s” and corporate functions for up to 1,000 guests. The Islander House conference center’s indoor event spaces have been meticulously revamped, featuring coastal elegant light fixtures, soothing neutral tones and updated flooring that enhance the contemporary style of the Hibiscus Hall grand ballroom and Palmetto boardroom. The Palmetto Room and Palm Terrace make special spaces for intimate cocktail receptions. For grander options, the Great Lawn, Islander Beach’s Coral Pointe, and Tideline Terrace present a seemingly endless ocean horizon as the backdrop making a perfect canvas to bring any event vision to life.

A Greener Future

Ensuring its natural beauty endures for generations to come, Islander Resort incorporates sustainable practices throughout the property that support the delicate Keys ecosystem, including the largest solar installation in Islamorada; an on-site water reclamation system for irrigation; and energy-efficient upgrades like new air conditioning systems and hurricane-resistant doors and windows.

Rooted in Community

Deeply connected to local culture, the resort proudly celebrates the artisans, makers, and traditions that make the charming Village of Islands so unique. Guests discover the vibrant spirit of the Keys through partnerships with area businesses like boo kee sue botanics, creators of the living art greenery wall at Tides, and Islamorada Beer Company, whose local beer and canned cocktails are offered throughout the property, including in-room amenities.

Local artist Jul Jankowski’s hand-painted columns at Coccoloba and the sun hut retreats celebrate Islamorada’s vibrant marine life and natural beauty, featuring stylized game fish and intricate tropical motifs. Islander Resort also supports Reef Relief, dedicated to preserving the coral reefs that are the lifeblood of the region. On-property activations, such as the Reef Relief Cocktail and sale of the Reef Relief Turtle plush toy, allow guests to enjoy their stay while contributing directly to these conservation efforts.

A "Rediscover Islander" offer includes a 20% discount on rooms and 25% off suites when booking directly, with a $25 daily food and beverage credit, 10% off all resort merchandise sold in the lobby and complimentary Islander insulated drinkware (two per room). This exclusive offer is available to book now - January 27, for stays through July 31, 2025.



To book a stay at Islander Resort, visit www.islanderfloridakeys.com or call 305-664-2031.

About Islander Resort

Nestled in the heart of Islamorada, Florida Keys, the 24-acre Islander Resort offers 114 newly renovated oceanside bungalows and suites and townhome-style Bayside Villas. Reimagined resort grounds feature an expanded beachfront; lush landscaping with native plants, secluded hideaways and firepits; two cabana-dotted pools; new games and activities area, including a 9-hole putting course and pickleball courts; and a variety of on-site water sports. Five restaurants and bars offer coastal inspired, locally sourced cuisine and cocktails in a refined, yet casual setting. More than 129,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor function space accommodates beachfront weddings, meetings and events up to 1,000 guests. Rooted in the spirit of the Florida Keys, Islander Resort presents a vibrant island oasis with warm, personalized service and programming in harmony with nature. Islander Resort is operated by HHM Hotels under its Independent Collection , a portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts for those seeking to discover a destination's true spirit and engage with local culture.

For more information, visit www.islanderfloridakeys.com or call 305-664-2031.

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 240 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information on HHM can be found at www.hhmhotels.com .

About Loci Capital

Loci Capital is a leading middle market private real estate investment firm based in Florida and focused on investments throughout the Southeastern United States. Loci’s senior leadership is experienced in the development, redevelopment, repositioning, and conversion of assets across all real estate sectors. Since its inception in 2019, the firm has invested more than US $250 million of equity in over $1.0 billion worth of real estate on behalf of its investors throughout its target markets, including in the multifamily, hospitality, office, vacation rental, student housing and medical office sectors. For additional information, visit www.locicapital.com .