RESIDENCE INN ALBUQUERQUE NORTH COMPLETES COMPREHENSIVE RENOVATION

Albuquerque, NM, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ninety-suite Residence Inn Albuquerque North has completed a seven-month renovation, unveiling refreshed accommodations and enhanced guest amenities designed to deliver the brand’s signature “home plus” extended-stay experience.

Originally opened in 2002, the all-suite hotel has long served business and government travelers visiting Albuquerque’s North Corridor. The completed renovation reinforces the property’s commitment to providing flexible, apartment-style living for guests staying five nights or longer.

The redesigned studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites average 636 square feet and feature full-size kitchens with residential appliances, separate living and sleeping areas, and dedicated workspaces. Updated finishes introduce a modern, comfortable aesthetic with a color palette of grey, blue, and brown, creating a calm and inviting residential environment.

“Extended-stay travelers want more than just a room. They want a place where they can maintain their routine, spread out, and feel at home,” said Brenda Lucero, General Manager of Residence Inn Albuquerque. “This renovation allows us to deliver that experience in a more elevated and contemporary way while continuing to serve the corporate and government travelers who rely on us.”

In addition to the refreshed suites, the hotel expanded and remodeled its fitness center, now featuring four machines and free weights to support guests’ wellness routines. An outdoor swimming pool offers a relaxing option for guests looking to unwind after a productive day. Mobile key technology has also been implemented, providing added convenience and seamless access throughout the stay.

Designed to support longer stays, Residence Inn Albuquerque North continues to offer amenities that help guests live life uninterrupted on the road. The pet-friendly hotel provides spacious accommodations ideal for extended assignments at nearby major employers including Intel’s manufacturing facility and Sandia National Laboratories, as well as for visitors attending events at Balloon Fiesta Park and Expo New Mexico.

With its comprehensive renovation now complete, Residence Inn Albuquerque continues to deliver the brand’s trusted extended-stay experience, combining flexibility, functionality, and comfort in a prime North Albuquerque location.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit marriott.com/ABQRN or call +1 505-761-0200.

About Residence Inn by Marriott® Albuquerque North

Residence Inn Albuquerque North is a 90 guestroom all-suite extended-stay hotel located in North Albuquerque. Opened in 2002, the property features spacious studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites with separate living and sleeping areas and full-size kitchens. Designed for corporate and government travelers, the hotel offers an outdoor swimming pool, newly renovated fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi, and mobile key access. Conveniently situated near Intel, Sandia National Laboratories, and Balloon Fiesta Park, the hotel provides a comfortable, residential-style experience for guests staying five nights or longer. Learn more at marriott.com/ABQRN .

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com .

