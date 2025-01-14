QR Code Payments Market Expected to Reach USD 45.9 Billion by 2032, Driven by Significant Growth and Increased Adoption Across Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QR Code Payments Market Size Analysis:

“The QR Code Payments Market was valued at USD 11.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 45.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.27% from 2024 to 2032.”

QR Code Payments Driving Global Shift to Seamless Contactless Transactions

The QR Code Payments market is growing rapidly, due to its convenience, cost-effectiveness, and adoption across the retail, dining, e-commerce, and transportation industries. With increasing smartphone penetration and digital wallet use, QR payments have become a preferred choice as they enable users to scan codes for secure, fast transactions. Mobile in-store transaction use will hit 30% in 2023 and go up to 42% in 2025. China will be at the forefront with over 85% of customers using WeChat Pay, Alipay, and the likes. Operational efficiency is one area where QR codes help streamline operations, cut transaction friction, and improve customer experience- especially on contactless payment, loyalty schemes, and subscriptions.

Innovations such as dynamic QR codes, push payments, and integration with digital wallets are driving growth. While NFC, BLE, and RFID present alternatives, QR codes dominate with their simplicity, scalability, and fraud-resistant features.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

QR Code Payments Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 11.8 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 45.9 Bn CAGR CAGR of 16.27% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increased accessibility to smartphones enables seamless QR Code Payments adoption.



• Widespread use of apps like Google Pay and PayPal supports QR integration for faster transactions.



• Online shopping drives QR code usage for secure and convenient remote payments.

Solution Segment Leads While Services Segment Exhibits Fastest Growth in QR Code Payments Market

In 2023, the Solutions segment led the QR Code Payments market, with 69.75 % of total revenue. These systems can be tailored to meet specific needs, such as integration with existing POS systems or online stores, offering significant flexibility and customization. This adaptability has made solution-based offerings particularly appealing to small and medium-sized enterprises seeking scalable payment solutions to support their growth. By delivering the seamless payment experiences customers expect, these solutions help businesses boost sales and revenue.

The Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This category encompasses professional and managed services, addressing the complexity of QR Code Payment systems that often require external expertise. These services include consulting, implementation, customization, integration, and ongoing support. Rising adoption by consumers and businesses continues to drive demand for specialized service providers.

Dynamic QR Codes Lead Market Share While Static QR Codes Witness Fastest Growth

In 2022, the Dynamic QR code segment accounted for over 66% of share in the QR Code Payments market. These codes are generated in real time with variable data tailored to specific transactions, allowing businesses to personalize payment experiences, such as offering discounts or promotions based on customer purchase history. Their enhanced security features, including unique transactional data, reduce the risk of fraud, making dynamic QR codes particularly popular in high-risk industries like e-commerce and finance.

The Static QR code segment is expected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period due to its simplicity, affordability, and ease of implementation. Static QR codes can be created quickly without additional hardware or software, making them a cost-effective solution for small and medium-sized businesses. Their versatility enables use across various applications, from retail purchases to bill payments, further driving their widespread adoption.

QR Code Payments Market Segmentation:

By Offerings

Solution

Services

By Solution

Static QR code

Dynamic QR code

By Payment Type

Push Payment

Pull Payment

By Transaction Channel

Face-to-Face

Remote

By End-user

Restaurant

Retail & E-commerce

E-ticket Booking

Others





Asia Pacific Leads QR Code Payments Market While North America Poised for Fastest Growth

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the QR Code Payments market with over 34.20 % share. This growth is driven by factors such as a large and growing population, increasing smartphone penetration, and a significant unbanked population. The region comprises both developed economies like Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, and emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. QR code payments are widely embraced in these markets, particularly among tech-savvy youth who value speed, convenience, and security in transactions.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest growth CAGR in the QR Code Payments market during the forecast period. High smartphone penetration, widespread digital payment adoption, and a well-structured financial infrastructure are key drivers in the region. With a wealthy, convenience-focused consumer base, North America is highly lucrative for QR payment solutions. Major players like PayPal, Square, and Venmo are advancing offerings, while the region’s competitive retail landscape has integrated QR codes to enhance customer payment experiences.

Key Developments in the QR Code Payments Market

In March 2024, PayPal enhanced its mobile payment system by introducing updated QR code features, enabling businesses to accept payments while integrating loyalty programs and exclusive offers.

In April 2024, Alipay launched a QR code feature for international tourists, offering real-time currency conversion and discounts at partner businesses worldwide.

