Würk and Green Check Partner to Provide Comprehensive Workforce Management Solutions to Cannabis Businesses

Bonita Springs, FL, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Würk , the leading human capital management (HCM) provider dedicated to servicing the cannabis industry, has announced its strategic partnership with Green Check , the leading fintech connector accelerating commerce in high-risk industries. Bringing together the innovative tools and long-standing expertise of both companies, developed over their combined 17 years of operations, cannabis businesses will now have access to more tailored workforce management solutions to support their operations and growth.

Building on its relationships with trusted partners Intellicents, MGO and AlphaRoot, Würk’s partnership with Green Check strengthens its ability to provide HCM solutions for cannabis operators. By utilizing Green Check’s industry-leading connections, this collaboration provides Würk with the insights needed to provide cannabis businesses with more streamlined, scalable, and compliant solutions to manage payroll, benefits, compliance, and analytics.

The partnership comes at a critical time for the cannabis industry, as legalization challenges and inconsistent federal policies continue to create barriers for businesses striving to operate compliantly and efficiently. By joining forces, Würk and Green Check aim to alleviate some of these challenges by delivering the right workforce management solutions that cannabis businesses need.

“Our mission has always been to empower cannabis businesses by providing workforce management solutions that address their specific challenges,” said Deborah Saneman, CEO of Würk. “Partnering with Green Check allows us to expand our reach and enhance our impact, helping operators succeed in a landscape that’s often unpredictable. Together, we’re creating a foundation for sustainable growth in the cannabis industry.”

As part of this new partnership, Würk’s HCM solutions are now also available on Green Check Connect , a first-of-its-kind business marketplace that offers cannabis businesses a centralized platform to leverage integral financial and business products to grow their operations.

“Connections are at the heart of what we do, so we’re excited to see how our partnership with Würk helps them get a clearer picture of the health and compliance of the cannabis businesses they work with,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. “As we continue to grow our Marketplace and offer new solutions to the more than 13,000 cannabis-related businesses on the platform, we remain committed to delivering top-tier technology, expert advice, and data-driven insights to support the growth and sustainability of high-risk industries, like cannabis.”

To learn more about this partnership, visit https://greencheckverified.com/cannabis-related-businesses/#marketplace .

About Würk

Würk allows cannabis companies to manage payroll, human resources, timekeeping, scheduling, and tax compliance and minimizes compliance risks in the ever-changing cannabis regulatory environment. The company uses its expertise and trusted partnerships to provide guidance on 280E tax law, accounting, and compliant banking. Its platform is designed to scale nationally with the industry's growth while incorporating the local laws and regulations unique to individual states. For more information, visit enjoywurk.com.

About Green Check