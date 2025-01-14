Serum-Free Media Market Projected to Surpass USD 5.1 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 13.0% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Serum-Free Media Market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2032, growing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2024 to 2032.”

The global serum-free media market is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing requirements for biopharmaceutical products, advancements in cell culture technologies as well as high demand for high-quality, animal-free media employed for production purposes.

The rising prevalence of chronic disease is expected to drive the global demand over the global serum-free media

Rising use of biotherapies and the increasing importance of ethical and regulatory standards in the production of therapeutic products. Chronic diseases have become the cause of most deaths in the world today, with around 41 million people annually dying from chronic disease which constitutes about 71% of all global deaths according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The increasing interest in more targeted and effective therapeutic solutions (biologics and biosimilars) requires high-quality cell culture systems for their innovation. This is fueling the growing demand for serum-free media that ensures quality control and repeatable biopharmaceutical manufacture.





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 60% of adults in the United States experience at least one chronic condition, and this soaring chronic disease burden is driving an increased demand for biologic drugs. Virtually all commercially available biologics today are developed using cell-based systems in serum-free media. Additionally, over 40 new biologic therapies have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in some years recently, emphasizing the increasing dependency on serum-free media for drug manufacturing. Regulatory-wise, both the FDA and EMA have closely monitored the safety and consistency of biopharmaceutical products, and since then there has been a preference for serum-free media, which gives predictability and reproducibility without the inherent variability associated with animal-derived serum. As per the International Council for Harmonisation (ICH), more than 2,000 new biologics have been developed in the last 10 years which is increasing the demand for cell culture systems that use serum-free media.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Gibco™ Advanced DMEM, Gibco™ CTS™ OpTmizer™ T-Cell Expansion SFM)

Merck KGaA (EX-CELL® Advanced CHO Fed-Batch Medium, Probumin-Free SFM)

Lonza Group AG (TheraPEAK™ T-VIVO™ Medium, PowerCHO™ Serum-Free Media)

Corning Incorporated (SFM4HEK293, SFM4CHO)

GE Healthcare (Cytiva) (HyClone™ SFM4CHO, HyClone™ SFM4HEK293)

HiMedia Laboratories (HyaQuil™ CHO Medium, HyaQuil™ Serum-Free Media)

Irvine Scientific (FujiFilm) (CHO-Choice SFM, PRIME-XV™ Hematopoietic SFM)

PromoCell GmbH (Serum-Free Media for Endothelial Cells, Hematopoietic Serum-Free Medium)

CellGenix GmbH (CellGenix® T Cell Medium, CellGenix® DC Medium)

Sartorius AG (CHOgro® Expression Medium, BalanCD® HEK293 Medium)

Serum-free Media Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.7 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.1 billion CAGR CAGR of 13.0% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, advanced cell culture technologies, and favorable regulations, the market showcases significant growth potential.

Segment Analysis

By Product

The serum-free media market in 2023 was led by the media product segment, which accounted for 31% of the market share. These media products are intended to remove animal serum while providing a more controlled cell culture environment. These products consist of formulations of complete serum-free media, offering the basic nutrients and growth factors to cells, as well as basal media that needs to be supplemented. As more companies and institutions move away from animal solutions, the use of serum-free media will expand further in a variety of sectors like biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and academic research.

By Application

In 2023, the biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for the largest share of the serum-free media market at 72% of revenue. The trend toward the increased use of serum-free media for the production of biologics including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines is a direct response to the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products. The usage of serum-free media simplifies the manufacturing processes, increases the consistency, and minimizes the contamination risks thereby making it suitable for large-scale production. Additionally, the growing emphasis on personalized medicine and gene therapies is boosting the need for serum-free media. Antisense therapies are responsible for a large percentage of current therapies in development, these require specific cell culture conditions that can often be provided by the use of serum-free media.

By End-Use

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment captured the largest share of revenue at 56% in 2023. Serum-free media are used for the production of biologics, cell therapies, and vaccines by these companies. Investments in biotech R&D and state patronage for biopharma innovations are projected to further accelerate the growth of this segment. Furthermore, serum-free media are also gaining traction among academic research organizations and CROs for different applications, which include but are not limited to drug discovery, vaccine development, and cell-based assays.

Serum-free Media Market Segmentation:

By Product

CHO Media

HEK 293 Media

BHK Medium

Vero Medium

Stem Cell Medium

Other Serum-free Media

By Type

Liquid Media

Semi-solid & Solid Media

By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines Production

Other Therapeutic Proteins

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis

North America continued to dominate the market with a 37% share in 2023, and it was the largest consumer of serum-free media in the world. The reason for this is the robust presence of key contributors in biopharma and biotechnology, along with huge investments in R&D. The large market share of the U.S. can be attributed mainly to the growth of serum-free media in the biopharmaceutical market and increased government funding for healthcare innovation. For instance, high consumption of customized medicines and biologics as well as an increased prevalence of chronic diseases including carcinoma and diabetes are some factors that improve the adoption of serum-free media in the region. There is thus a shift in media formulation from substrates of animal origin to serum-free substrates, majorly driven by surging interest in sustainable and ethical research practices.

The serum-free media market is expanding at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Growth factors include increased demand for biopharmaceutical products, higher healthcare spending, and the greater adoption of cutting-edge cell culture technologies. Serum-free media formulation development is also expected to witness a surge in investments and funding shortly as more pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies set up shop in the region, mainly in China, India, and Japan. The increasing burden of chronic diseases and the development of healthcare infrastructure in these countries create an opportunity for the serum-free media market.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific released new serum-free media for high-performance cell culture applications. This product is targeted at the enhancement of cell growth and productivity for large-scale production of biologics and vaccines.

Lonza Group AG announces the Launch of a Customized Serum-Free Medium for Gene Therapy Applications in October 2023. The product is optimized to support the growth of viral vectors and ensure the highest-quality gene therapy products.





