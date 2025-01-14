PRSA-NY Elects Chapter Leadership for 2025; Deepening resources for clear, trusted, and responsible communications

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) today announced its 2025 Board of Directors, ushering in a year where the chapter plans to reimagine how it serves professionals in New York and engages with the next generation of practitioners across the country.

Ken Kerrigan, APR, a 35-year industry veteran with deep in-house and agency experience, has been named president. Kerrigan has served on the chapter’s board for the past three years and has been a PRSA member since 1989. He is also on faculty at New York University where he teaches several classes in the School of Professional Studies Master’s in Public Relations Corporate Communications program and serves as a faculty advisor to the school’s PRSSA chapter. Kerrigan succeeds Matt Rizzetta, who will continue to serve on the 2025 Board as the immediate past president. Joining him on the Executive Committee as president-elect is Paul Cohen, North America CEO and partner at Milk & Honey.

"PRSA, and the New York Chapter in particular, has played a huge role in my career –from engaging with me as a student to introducing me to best practices and award-winning work as a professional. It’s been an amazing ride and now it’s my turn to give back so that the chapter can continue to have that same impact both for our existing members and the next generation. As we enter a year that promises to be filled with complexity, disinformation and continuing strains on the traditional media landscape the public relations profession has never been more important nor in a greater state of change. Our goal is to help practitioners successfully work through it all, as we align with the strategic vision of PRSA nationally.”

Added Cohen, “These are critical times for our industry, and it is vital for public relations professionals to be able to rely on trusted industry leaders such as PRSA-NY. We represent the biggest PR market in the biggest economy in the world ― and where PRSA-NY leads, others will follow. In 2025 and beyond, we renew our focus on providing this trusted, responsible leadership, strengthening the resources our members need to communicate with clarity, honesty and integrity.”

The 2024 Nominating Committee, chaired by Carmella Glover, PRSA-NY immediate past president, and president of the Diversity Action Alliance, was responsible for selecting the chapter’s 2025 Board of Directors.

PRSA-NY’s mission is to lead, educate, mentor, and inspire public relations and communications professionals to advance their knowledge, skills, and careers. The 2025 Board of Directors embodies this mission and will continue to elevate it across chapter programs, events, and initiatives.

2025 PRSA-NY OFFICERS

PRESIDENT

Ken Kerrigan, APR

Senior Vice President, The Bliss Group

PRESIDENT-ELECT

Paul Cohen

North America CEO, partner, Milk & Honey PR

IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT

Matt Rizzetta

Chairman, North Six Group

Directors - Marketing

Alexandra Merceron

Executive Vice President, Rubenstein

Gianna DiPaolo

Public Relations and Social Media Strategist, Oyster Creative

Skylar Margolin (Associate Director)

Associate Account Executive, The Bliss Group

Directors - Programming

Kristen Stippich

Executive Vice President, SourceCode Communications

Shameek Bose

SVP and Partner, Fleishman Hillard

Bill Smith (Media)

SVP, The Bliss Group

Alexa Nikiforou

Account Director, Lippe Taylor

Catrine Thorrud (Associate Director- media)

Account Director, The Bliss Group

Directors - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Azizza Brinson

Vice President, PAN

Moon Kim

Executive Vice President, M Booth

Kevin Wong

SVP Marketing, Communications & Content, The Trevor Project

Directors - Membership

Paul Pettas

Vice President, Brand & Communications, Sodexo Live!

Andrew Healey

Partner, Water & Wall

Daria Coney (PRSSA engagement)

Director of Advancement Events, Kent Place School

Directors - Big Apple Awards

Brittany Bevacqua

Managing Director, Gregory FCA

Megan Miller

Account Director, 360 PR Plus

Jade Faugno-Maria (15 Under 35)

SVP, Dukas Linden

DIRECTOR - SPONSORSHIPS

Stephanie Jo Peksen

Senior Account Executive, Agency, Notified

TREASURER

Mike Del Vecchio

CFO, Prosek Partners

SECRETARY

Carly Rogers

Associate, Sloane & Company

For more information about PRSA-NY's upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, sponsorship opportunities, and membership details

About PRSA-NY

Now entering its 77th year, the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the country's oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations chapters. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, government, and independent practitioners. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, and membership details, go to prsany.org.