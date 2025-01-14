Disclosure of transactions in on shares on January 06th, 2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, January 14th, 2025                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

on January 06th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out on January 06th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI06/01/2025FR000012548618 18699,400801XPAR
VINCI06/01/2025FR00001254868 26999,357371CEUX
VINCI06/01/2025FR000012548691399,440427TQEX
VINCI06/01/2025FR000012548666199,450530AQEU
      
  TOTAL28 02999,3905 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 06 01 25 vGB