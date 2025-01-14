Report on Carbios’ liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)

Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris

 

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 14 January 2025 (6:00 pm CET). CARBIOS, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of December 31, 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 22,546 shares
  • € 127,292.70
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,056
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,920
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 248,927 shares for € 3,071,305.39
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 244,617 shares for € 2,999,246.76

 

For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 18,236 shares
  • € 199,349.87
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,971
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,909
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 236,636 shares for € 5,531,493.24
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 222,447 shares for € 5,202,347.72

 

At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 2,048 shares
  • € 151,529.34

 

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting July 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2024.
Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting July 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2024.
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesEquity purchased in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesEquity sold in euros
Total3 056248 9273 071 305,39 Total2 920244 6172 999 246,76
01/07/2024000,00 01/07/20241586418 447,50
02/07/2024191 60233 941,80 02/07/2024161 78338 054,45
03/07/2024988519 214,50 03/07/202418123426 902,85
04/07/2024201 46531 859,95 04/07/20241372915 942,35
05/07/2024141 44130 768,35 05/07/2024963813 703,85
08/07/2024982517 882,65 08/07/2024242 10145 402,80
09/07/2024443 17666 768,20 09/07/20241282917 217,80
10/07/2024769914 568,40 10/07/2024161 19524 913,30
11/07/2024181 22625 511,75 11/07/2024232 03242 668,40
12/07/2024161 58533 028,50 12/07/20241185917 919,20
15/07/2024292 82957 975,30 15/07/2024171 74935 988,05
16/07/2024161 57731 627,75 16/07/2024191 42328 589,75
17/07/20241598319 678,50 17/07/2024262 19644 618,18
18/07/2024887617 931,20 18/07/20241169614 285,10
19/07/202442304 644,70 19/07/202443687 562,70
22/07/2024866713 760,20 22/07/202425124825 830,90
23/07/202431253051268 23/07/202416189738 548,25
24/07/20241095719 423,25 24/07/202418128326 176,55
25/07/202432254551 593,36 25/07/2024191 92539 017,07
26/07/20241699420 179,70 26/07/202425239349 326,15
29/07/2024232 19745 906,80 29/07/2024251 75336 702,90
30/07/2024201 65934 594,85 30/07/2024161 62433 962,10
31/07/20241573315 311,60 31/07/2024201 49031 255,35
01/08/2024251 95940 632,90 01/08/2024251 37628 511,90
02/08/2024432 02642 831,15 02/08/2024704 09888 333,85
05/08/2024271 11221 778,80 05/08/202431402 800,00
06/08/2024000,00 06/08/20241663012 607,00
07/08/202421002 040,00 07/08/20241347510 005,25
08/08/202453076 484,15 08/08/202464008 500,00
09/08/2024111 40029 420,00 09/08/202452996 408,50
12/08/202444008 360,00 12/08/202491 40029 470,00
13/08/2024191 60032 940,00 13/08/202434008 430,00
14/08/2024560012 220,00 14/08/202444088 344,80
15/08/202432004 040,00 15/08/2024191 12023 072,00
16/08/2024121 00020 800,00 16/08/2024860012 590,00
19/08/2024171 23325 938,35 19/08/2024191 25026 400,40
20/08/2024961112 947,40 20/08/20241196720 583,45
21/08/20241058112 460,80 21/08/20242146810 102,65
22/08/20242197820 976,25 22/08/20241870015 185,30
23/08/2024102695 631,75 23/08/2024144369 176,05
26/08/20241155111 553,45 26/08/2024102415 042,75
27/08/20241460112 384,20 27/08/2024949110 138,50
28/08/202493256 695,40 28/08/202492715 600,75
29/08/20242053911 185,75 29/08/20241555911 619,10
30/08/20244721 490,40 30/08/20242721 493,95
02/09/20241664613 278,20 02/09/2024103266 699,65
03/09/2024104679 488,40 03/09/202484649 458,15
04/09/2024134809 694,35 04/09/20241158311 850,30
05/09/20241573414 953,05 05/09/2024104559 277,75
06/09/2024104518 999,70 06/09/202462655 308,70
09/09/20241458111 683,35 09/09/2024201 07021 604,58
10/09/2024633 31864 531,88 10/09/2024632 70852 399,12
11/09/2024351 66631 538,04 11/09/2024191 09620 735,26
12/09/202483085 855,34 12/09/202453135 997,08
13/09/20241674314 030,92 13/09/20241565212 449,84
16/09/20242087216 378,30 16/09/2024134157 797,20
17/09/20241793017 069,08 17/09/20242058110 730,92
18/09/20242292816 737,36 18/09/20241165411 805,40
19/09/20242097917 770,08 19/09/202425100218 231,76
20/09/202451214437 504,74 20/09/202439196434 366,40
23/09/20241770812 641,76 23/09/2024114758509,26
24/09/202423126922 432,10 24/09/202421117220 767,66
25/09/202428154827 669,44 25/09/202445279250 334,50
26/09/20241678114 082,86 26/09/20242499117916,46
27/09/20242274613 356,78 27/09/2024115029 030,84
30/09/2024482 49342 658,58 30/09/2024342 04334 933,84
01/10/20241180313 669,00 01/10/2024175659 668,58
02/10/2024472 75144 429,64 02/10/2024321 94531 322,20
03/10/202499542079 101,10 03/10/202453331247 610,38
04/10/2024291 73223 636,68 04/10/2024371 76824 373,12
07/10/2024443 21343 477,68 07/10/2024593 20043 518,82
08/10/20241779410 875,18 08/10/20241374210 285,48
09/10/2024696 76687 150,56 09/10/202433443856 951,64
10/10/2024725 42464 194,88 10/10/2024353 15737 130,90
11/10/202418104711 800,54 11/10/2024231 16013 230,34
14/10/2024575 27957 933,10 14/10/2024303 85541 920,54
15/10/2024503 25832 934,43 15/10/2024182 07520 923,60
16/10/2024105695 508,68 16/10/2024212 17722 191,42
17/10/2024161 72218 126,64 17/10/2024321 93220 475,48
18/10/202443123 248,68 18/10/202474724 987,34
21/10/2024192 15721 718,52 21/10/20249107210 817,92
22/10/202431251220 22/10/2024107897 816,65
23/10/202420159215 441,92 23/10/2024139008 665,53
24/10/202481 10310 260,75 24/10/2024119018 396,40
25/10/202465955 505,81 25/10/2024117987 425,89
28/10/2024119,70 28/10/202485114 989,79
29/10/202421261727 661,93 29/10/2024567 30477 261,39
30/10/2024526 85872 602,34 30/10/2024425 30657 922,68
31/10/2024141 87718 894,38 31/10/2024253 43935 248,03
01/11/202419244725 415,24 01/11/202491 65717 236,48
04/11/2024322 51225 767,62 04/11/202461 13711 743,54
05/11/2024361 83618 165,01 05/11/202491 18411 754,28
06/11/2024334 36742 192,65 06/11/2024253 85237 529,08
07/11/2024121 65315 628,05 07/11/2024162 50023 767,33
08/11/2024282 96428 991,36 08/11/2024324 35042 920,93
11/11/202475115 088,70 11/11/2024101 17311 792,90
12/11/202437368134 940,35 12/11/202411194418 289,58
13/11/2024332 46922 075,79 13/11/202419245622 012,58
14/11/202442797264 653,24 14/11/202434581446 806,43
15/11/202427417832 768,75 15/11/202435504640 060,15
18/11/202430416533337,89 18/11/202424268921 635,06
19/11/2024192 84822 268,78 19/11/2024303 25625 637,89
20/11/2024182 73321 705,94 20/11/2024192 73321 787,28
21/11/2024191 81513 818,93 21/11/20248142510 820,75
22/11/2024119927 313,01 22/11/202457425 577,42
25/11/20248140110 615,88 25/11/202414204115 546,28
26/11/2024294 35331 485,15 26/11/2024111 70911 979,42
27/11/2024354 32228 584,11 27/11/2024212 19014 525,42
28/11/2024202 58815 999,82 28/11/2024192 10313 200,72
29/11/2024263 53021 511,56 29/11/202415257216 185,46
02/12/202420213212137,64 02/12/2024109495 465,63
03/12/2024211 86810 540,83 03/12/2024393 49119 965,71
04/12/2024393 33319 775,81 04/12/2024585 59233 479,66
05/12/2024273 24622 202,47 05/12/2024557 28250 234,78
06/12/2024293 47024 666,67 06/12/2024507 98158 568,46
09/12/2024634 93842 833,35 09/12/20241108 76874 461,95
10/12/20241058 94680 337,05 10/12/20241238 52978 193,70
11/12/202416140111 383,30 11/12/2024261 80114 798,30
12/12/2024292 14519 541,25 12/12/2024544 08437 196,20
13/12/202439350131 434,25 13/12/2024352 40121 674,25
16/12/2024322 45021 423,45 16/12/202434280124 688,75
17/12/2024383 00128 899,10 17/12/202447378936 683,50
18/12/2024312 00018 690,00 18/12/2024201 60015 075,00
19/12/20241139 20366 274,38 19/12/2024473 66324 045,15
20/12/2024302 38115 663,65 20/12/2024513 23821 483,70
23/12/2024251 52010 108,23 23/12/2024292 00113 476,88
24/12/2024118015 436,00 24/12/2024126014 092,00
27/12/2024111 0016 866,83 27/12/2024191 52110 631,83
30/12/2024201 3008 750,00 30/12/202422001 370,00
31/12/2024116,79 31/12/202443012 061,79

