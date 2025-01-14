Onchain’s Web3 Insights Platform Now Offers .ONCHAIN Domains

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, the largest provider of blockchain-powered domains and digital identities, today announces a partnership with Onchain, an interactive research platform. Onchain is part of the Onchain Foundation, which also runs Lisk and Pass App, providing infrastructure, accessibility, and knowledge to anyone wanting to establish a presence onchain. Together, these partners will oversee the launch of the .ONCHAIN domain extension, with the aim to effect an “onchain revolution” that will transform the web forever.









This collaboration showcases the transformative power of onchain domains via a new digital identity solution that enables supporters to showcase their confidence in Onchain and the future of the decentralized internet. ONCHAIN domains will serve as a distinctive brand signal across the crypto ecosystem, empowering users to become natural ambassadors of Onchain and its community.

“For three decades we’ve been talking about ‘online’, but the future of the web is ‘onchain’,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Operating Officer of Unstoppable Domains. “By harnessing the power of the blockchain, organizations like Onchain are building a new paradigm of secure digital identity, as well as opening up new avenues for brands to engage with audiences and integrate new technologies like artificial intelligence. We can’t wait to get started on making ‘onchain’ as popular as ‘online’ and bring the power of blockchain domains to the whole world.”

With more decentralized services emerging, having a secure, permanent, and verifiable onchain identity is crucial. Unlike traditional online identities, which can be controlled or censored by centralized platforms, onchain identities allow users to retain complete control over their digital presence — positioning them as a key component of the decentralized web's future rather than just a passing trend.



“We’re committed to making Web3 insights accessible to everyone and advancing the development of real-world blockchain projects,” said Arin Soleymani, Head of Business Development at Onchain. “We know that partnering with a rich ecosystem like Unstoppable Domains stands to bring our services to more users than was ever possible before. We look forward to what we’re going to achieve together.”

Onchain’s mission of bringing financial freedom and true ownership to people everywhere aligns perfectly with the launch of .ONCHAIN domains. Their novel concept of an Insights Marketplace offers a decentralized, collaborative platform for Web3 research, data, and analysis while overcoming the limitations and hazards of traditional research practices. With this platform, onchain provides the knowledge people need to succeed onchain. Combined with the Lisk Layer 2 blockchain as infrastructure and the Pass App smart wallet for access, users have everything they need for their onchain identity.



The .ONCHAIN domain offers holders a comprehensive suite of Web3 capabilities:

Owning an .ONCHAIN domain gives a user a true digital address while also tapping them into a thriving online community.

Onchain is the new online - be the first to upgrade.

Users can utilize this easy-to-remember, human-readable address to both send and receive cryptocurrency.

Domain owners also earn badges based on the number of domains they own. These badges are not just symbols—they’re a testament to a user’s commitment to the Onchain revolution.

As the latest addition to the Unstoppable ecosystem, Onchain joins more than 30 other prominent blockchain organizations, including Blockchain.com, Pudgy Penguins, and more, to strategize for the upcoming 2026 Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) general Top-Level Domain (gTLD) application round.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an onchain domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onto the blockchain. Unstoppable Domains offers onchain domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with more than 865 apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was awarded Fast Company's "Most Innovative Company" for 2023 and was included on Forbes' "America's Best Startup Employers" 2024 list.

About Onchain

Onchain is part of the Onchain Foundation, which stands behind the Lisk blockchain and runs three projects that help bring people onchain by providing infrastructure, access, and knowledge. Lisk offers the world’s most accessible blockchain application platform, PassApp builds the most seamless, safe, and personalized smart wallet, and Onchain conducts use-case-focused research and runs the Insights Marketplace.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

