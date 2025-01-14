Being Loved Keeps the Soul Intact in Vietnam-era Historical Romance PATHWAYS THROUGH THE FOREST

Charleston, SC, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Richard Blaney’s new novel, Pathways Through the Forest, explores redemption in the shadow of war. A prequel to his heart-wrenching debut, Rain on the Leaves, Blaney’s latest book revisits a nation divided in the tumult of the Vietnam War. James Flaherty is a soldier returning home from the conflict, struggling to reconnect with a life that’s left him behind. Feeling distant after the horrors of war, James spends his leave grappling with questions of purpose and identity.

When James loses his wallet one night, it is discovered and returned to him by Diana, a recent college graduate. Diana’s gesture leads to an unexpected connection as after rebuffing him twice, she invites James to join a local discussion group. James’s initial discomfort with the group’s debates about the war transforms into a deeper exploration—and even confrontation—of James’s fears, beliefs, and dreams.

As James’s vulnerability grows, the pair’s friendship develops into a tender romance, but James and Diana face the ticking clock of James’s brief leave. Will their love survive the realities of war? Or will the life they could have together wind up as another casualty?

Set in the backdrop of one of America’s most turbulent social and political eras, this book is a gripping story of young love and the struggle to find one’s place in a broken world. A character-focused novel with tremendous emotional depth, Pathways Through the Forest will resonate with fans of Vietnam-era cultural fiction and romance. Blaney’s stellar sequel captures the essence of a generation and the universal human forces that unite us all amid the churning of the ages. The Woman in the Blue Uniform, will come up soon after the release of this second book, Pathways Through the Forest.

Pathways Through the Forest is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Richard Blaney is the author of the novel Rain on the Leaves. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in international studies. Since then, he has become both a certified chef and a serious student of history. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Richard currently resides with his wife Ann in Columbia, South Carolina.

