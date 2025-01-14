BitLyft Supports Companies with their CMMC Compliance Journey

ST. JOHN'S, Mich., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitLyft, a leading managed detection and response provider (MDR) offering a holistic defense approach, helps small to medium-sized businesses with their Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance journey. CMMC is a cybersecurity framework designed to protect Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the defense supply chain. Still, it is increasingly relevant for organizations beyond the defense sector.

"Over 80% of government contractors consider CMMC compliance a deciding factor in securing new contracts," says Jason Miller, Founder and CEO of BitLyft. “By becoming CMMC compliant, businesses can increase their contract opportunities, enhance customer trust, gain a competitive edge, reduce cybersecurity risks, and simplify regulatory compliance. CMMC compliance enhances trust, opens access to DoD contracts, and differentiates businesses from competitors lacking certification.”

Companies need to achieve CMMC compliance, which involves implementing specific practices and controls based on the certification level required by their contracts. CMMC enhances cybersecurity across the defense supply chain by ensuring contractors meet stringent standards for protecting sensitive information. However, other federal agencies are exploring similar certification requirements to secure their websites. Commercial industries are starting to require CMMC certification to enhance their cybersecurity environment.

The CMMC program will roll out in four phases, with full implementation planned by 2028. The first phase, due June 2025, focuses on self-assessment. By 2025, over 300,000 companies in the defense supply chain will require CMMC certification to continue working with the DoD.

BitLyft’s True MDR offers comprehensive tools to help businesses achieve and maintain CMMC compliance. From real-time monitoring and automated reporting to expert guidance, BitLyft ensures a seamless path to certification.

The BitLyft CMMC Journey includes:

Understanding CMMC Requirements: CMMC's tiered framework has five levels, each representing a different degree of cybersecurity maturity. Understanding the requirements specific to each level is crucial.

Preparing for CMMC Certification by: A gap analysis will assess the current cybersecurity posture against the requirements of the desired CMMC level. Implementing the required controls outlined in the CMMC framework may include updating policies, deploying new technologies, and training staff. Document policies and procedures thoroughly and allow these to be accessible for review during the certification process. Simulating the CMMC audit process by conducting an internal or third-party assessment to identify any remaining issues to prepare the company for an official audit. Engaging with a certified third-party assessor (C3PAO) to ensure all requirements are met.

Implement Required Controls - Based on your assessment, implement the necessary security controls outlined in the desired CMMC level. These controls include access management, data encryption, and incident response planning.

Engage in Continuous Monitoring - Monitoring your systems in real-time helps identify and mitigate emerging threats quickly, ensuring your organization remains compliant and secure.



“As cyber threats continue to evolve, regulatory frameworks like CMMC are becoming the norm across industries,” says Miller. “Achieving certification prepares businesses for future compliance demands and strengthens their overall cybersecurity posture.”

About BitLyft

BitLyft enables utilities and corporations to meet regulatory and audit mandates for SOC2 Compliance. The venture's managed detection and response (MDR) services with an Automated Incident Response (AIR) platform can be implemented cost-effectively and quickly. Prioritizing tech-powered yet high-touch cybersecurity solutions creates a holistic defense, giving clients unwavering confidence; BitLyft staff pledge to prioritize and protect every client. For more information, visit www.bitlyft.com.

