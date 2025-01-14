New industry and labour council forms to collaborate on tariff and CUSMA issues

OTTAWA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A voluntary initiative was launched on Friday, January 10, among Canadian organizations that have chosen to collaborate as the country faces issues around Canada United States (U.S.) trade.

The Canada US Trade Council (CUSTC) includes participants from a variety of sectors (steel, aluminum, forest products, oil and gas, agri-food, dairy, chemistry, banking, as well as broader industry groups such as the Business Council of Canada, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, and the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters) and leading labour organizations. Membership is growing rapidly as the Inauguration of the new U.S. administration draws nearer.

The Steering Committee of the CUSTC will be led initially by the CEOs of the Aluminum Association of Canada and the Canadian Steel Producers Association. The group will convene regular meetings to share information and ideas for how best to approach the tariff discussions and the subsequent CUSMA review phase. The group is not a lobbying or an advocacy organization but will focus instead on sharing information and ensuring an ongoing conversation, including with key government officials who have responsibilities on these files.

“By bringing together, from across Canada, industry, unions and experts, the Council provides a dynamic and timely platform to freely address issues strategies and opportunities with Government officials. This crisis is worth all our efforts, and we must seize the moment to grow Canada stronger within a safer, more secure and competitive business environment for our future. Co-chairing this initiative with my colleague from the steel industry is a privilege.” – Jean Simard, President and CEO, Aluminium Association of Canada.

“At this moment in time, it is crucial that the Canadian business and labour communities come together to reimagine our future with our most important trading partner the United States. I am very honoured to co-Chair this Council that convenes some of the strongest voices in the country to support Canada’s interests and opportunities through the journey ahead.” - Catherine Cobden, President & CEO, Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA)

“As an international union, we know that workers on both sides of the border understand the economic importance of a strong Canada-US trade partnership for their families and communities. All workers are counting on all of us to protect good jobs and provide job security through a strong trade partnership, while standing up for our key industries.” - Marty Warren, National Director, United Steelworkers.

“Given the very seriousness of this moment and the existential threat to Canadian jobs and our economy, we see it’s important for Canadians to pull together and work together during these difficult times. We must put workers and the country first.” - Lana Payne, National President, Unifor

The CUSTC will draw on a group of expert advisors who have agreed to serve as counsellors, including Steve Verheul, James Moore, Jean Charest, Laura Dawson, RJ Johnston, and Adam Taylor. Together these individuals have extensive experience in Canada-US trade relations.

Canadian and provincial government officials will be invited to participate on a recurring basis to share knowledge, update on current developments, and gather input from participants. Ambassador Kirsten Hillman participated in the kickoff meeting of the CUSTC and said:

“With $1.3 trillion in goods and services crossing our shared border every year, Canada is America’s biggest customer. Trade with Canada plays an important role in U.S. economic security and supports millions of American jobs. Business and labour leadership are essential as we work to find ways to strengthen our strategic partnership with the US and I look forward to working alongside the Canada-U.S. Trade Council at this important time”

Organizations interested in participating in this council are encouraged to contact Bruce Anderson, Partner at Spark Advocacy, or Adam Taylor, Partner at NorthStar Public Affairs which are jointly providing secretariat services to the CUSTC.

For media inquiries, contact:

Additional quotes:

“A comprehensive, informed dialogue is fundamental to ensure successful outcomes for Canadians and that our trading relationship with the US remains productive. It is critical that we stand up for Canadian businesses to protect fair trade and create strategic solutions to safeguard our industries, our employees and our economy.” - Anthony G. Ostler, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

“Canada is one of the world’s most important sources of minerals, metals and other resources. Our trading relationships deliver great products for our US customers and excellent jobs for Canadian workers. We look forward to working with others on this Council to strengthen the Canada US Trade relationship for the long term.” – Pierre Gratton, President and CEO, Mining Association of Canada.



“The manufacturers and exporters of Canada are very much the most trade exposed sectors of our economy and contribute the majority of our trade with the US. I am privileged to represent them at this important table along with other business government and labour leaders, as we navigate the very uncertain times ahead. It is also an opportunity for us in Canada to focus on what is needed to improve our competitiveness, resiliency, and collaboration across sectors.” - Dennis A. Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters.



"Canada must engage with the U.S. with unity, focus, and proactive collaboration. By working across industries, labour, and government, we can be stronger together, seize opportunities, and advance shared prosperity and security." - Greg Moffatt, President and CEO, Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.



“Now, more than ever, the public and private sectors must work together to share intelligence, data and facts to ensure our actions advance the best interests of Canada.” - Goldy Hyder, President and CEO of the Business Council of Canada.



“The Canada-US trading relationship is core to our shared prosperity and security as Canadians and Americans. Given the challenge and opportunity before us, major business and employee groups need to be pulling in the same direction. In so many communities across the country, forestry operates next door to oil and gas, steel, mining, and other critical industries. Forestry signed on early to be part of the Canada US Trade Council because we owe it to our sector’s employees and their families to do everything possible to promote and defend their interests.” - Derek Nighbor, President and CEO, Forest Products Association of Canada



"Dairy Farmers of Canada is pleased to join the Canada-US Trade Council as we collaborate to strengthen trade relations with our most important trading partner while also ensuring a secure future for all Canadian industries. As we face this crucial moment in Canada-US relations, it is essential that industries work towards a collective approach to both tariff discussions and the broader CUSMA review." - Jacques Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer, Dairy Farmers of Canada.



“It’s time to be focused, not fragmented in our approach. That’s how we do it in business. At this uncertain moment, the Canadian business community is stepping into a lead role. Partnering with the Canada-US Trade Council builds on the Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s strength: working across both sides of the border so that the world’s greatest trade relationship benefits everyone.” – Candace Laing, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce

“Oil and natural gas make up 25% of all Canadian exports and represent $150 billion worth of trade with the U.S. annually. We need to protect our U.S. trading partnership while also securing greater access to global markets to build a more prosperous economy for Canadians.” – Lisa Baiton, President & CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

“As one of the world’s largest globally diversified natural resource companies, Glencore recognizes the importance of trading relationships and is pleased to join in the work of The Canadian US Trade Council. It is crucial for the industry and all levels of Canadian government to work together to address this complex issue and preserve the mutually beneficial trading relationship between Canada and the US.” – Sheila Risbud, Senior Vice President, Glencore Corporate Affairs Canada

“The proposed policies of the Trump administration, on tariffs and economic growth, will present a great challenge to our economy and our country. It is also a once in a generation opportunity for Canadians to define our core interests, rethink our economic policies, the positioning of Canada on the world stage and shape the future of our nation.” – Hon. Jean Charest, Partner Therrien Couture Joli-Cœur, Premier of Québec (2003-2012), Deputy Prime Minister of Canada (1993)



“The Canada-U.S. partnership is one of the great success stories of the past century. It has led to unparalleled peace, security, prosperity and stability. With Canadians working together, we will strengthen the cross-border relationship and the future stability of our relationship with America.” - Hon. James Moore



“Canada’s strongest advantage in trade discussions with the U.S. lies with a united effort from government, industry, and labour that can only come from a shared understanding and commitment to Canada’s strategies and objectives. The creation of the Canada-U.S. Trade Council is a critical step towards ensuring that Canada is prepared for the challenges ahead.” - Steve Verheul, Principal, gt&co Executive Advisors



“There is no time to waste. When Canadian business leaders unite with their American counterparts, there is no more persuasive influence on U.S. decision makers. But a sound bilateral strategy is predicated by vision and organization at home in Canada. The work of the new Canada-U.S. Trade Council is an important step towards not only managing the current crisis but strengthening the bilateral trade relationship for years to come.” - Laura Dawson, PhD, Executive Director, Canada-U.S. Future Borders Coalition.

"Canada’s business community is rallying to counter an economic threat that could devastate both sides of the border. We’re making it clear to American lawmakers: tariffs will backfire, hitting their own businesses and consumers with higher costs. The Canada-U.S. trade relationship is the world’s most successful free trade story, and this Council exists to fight for the competitive edge that benefits us all." - Adam Taylor, Founding Partner, NorthStar Public Affairs.

“The Canada U.S. Trade Council will convene essential stakeholders from government and the private sector to navigate the challenges and opportunities of trade’s next chapter. I look forward to providing independent policy expertise on energy, geopolitics, and critical minerals that moves this crucial conversation forward on both sides of the border.” – RJ Johnston, Senior Director of Research at the Center on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University

