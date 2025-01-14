Sarah Eikenberry Named Volunteer of the Year by the South Florida Manufacturers Association (SFMA)

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarah Eikenberry, Vice President at First American Bank has been named Volunteer of the Year by the South Florida Manufacturers Association (SFMA) for her extraordinary volunteer work, leadership, and dedication to advancing the manufacturing community in South Florida.

Sarah was presented with the award at the SFMA Annual Meeting held on November 7 at Charles F. Dodge City Center. She was recognized for her instrumental role in promoting manufacturing excellence, fostering industry collaboration, and advancing workforce development initiatives.

“I’m incredibly grateful and deeply honored to receive this recognition from SFMA,” said Sarah. “As someone who works at First American Bank and has a strong connection to the business and economic landscape in Florida, it’s been incredibly rewarding to work with SFMA to support the region’s manufacturing sector. This award is a testament to the collaborative efforts of many talented professionals who are dedicated to driving the industry forward.”

Over the past year, Sarah has donated her time and expertise to a variety of initiatives including launching Manufacturing Alliance of Miami-Dade, a new initiative designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and economic growth within the Miami-Dade manufacturing community. In addition to her work with the Manufacturing Alliance of Miami-Dade, Sarah has been active in numerous other SFMA initiatives including chairing the Miami-Dade Steering Committee to support expanded recognition and membership of the SFMA, organizing manufacturer outreach visits and plant tours, planning, and speaking in various educational events including the 2024 Export Forum, and volunteering on all major event committees. Her ability to unite industry leaders and local businesses has made her a key figure in the organization’s ongoing mission to promote manufacturing in South Florida.

“Sarah’s work on the Manufacturing Alliance of Miami-Dade has created a vital platform for local manufacturers to collaborate, share best practices, and drive industry innovation. We are thrilled to honor her as Volunteer of the Year,” said Matthew Rocco, President of SFMA.

First American Bank proudly celebrates Sarah’s recognition and achievements. “Sarah’s dedication and leadership are a source of great pride for us. Her work with SFMA and Manufacturing Alliance of Miami-Dade reflects the same commitment to community development and economic growth that we value at First American Bank. We are grateful for her contributions and thrilled to see her recognized for her outstanding efforts,” said Brian Hagan, Market President at First American Bank.

As Volunteer of the Year, Sarah will continue to be a leading advocate for SFMA’s initiatives with a particular focus on growing the Manufacturing Alliance of Miami-Dade and supporting the development of South Florida’s manufacturing ecosystem.

