SunHydrogen Releases Video Showcasing 1m² Green Hydrogen Panel Demonstration

CORALVILLE, IA , Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today released a new video showcasing its green hydrogen panel demonstration at the 1m² scale. The video can be viewed on SunHydrogen’s website here.

“On December 11, 2024, our team successfully demonstrated hydrogen production in subfreezing temperatures outside the SunHydrogen laboratory in Coralville, IA,” said SunHydrogen’s Chief Technology Officer Dr. Syed Mubeen. “This video memorializes our achievement.”

Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis powered by renewable sources such as wind, solar or hydroelectric power. This process involves splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen, with hydrogen being the resulting fuel. No greenhouse gases are emitted during green hydrogen production or consumption. However, a vast majority of today’s green hydrogen producers transport their product over long distances, so although the hydrogen itself is green, the delivery and transport infrastructure is carbon intensive and costly.

“Our solution will eliminate the need to transport hydrogen fuel over long distances,” said SunHydrogen’s CEO Tim Young. “We plan to offer on-site solar hydrogen generation at or near the point of use: No more long distance transport resulting in high costs and hydrogen losses.”

Additionally, the Company’s technology is fully self-contained and is not reliant on grid power for operation.

“With the completion of our commercially-relevant 1m² demonstration, we can now begin the site selection process for larger pilot demonstrations at the 25m² scale and beyond,” Dr. Mubeen said.

Last fall, the Company joined the Texas Hydrogen Alliance, a coalition of industry leaders dedicated to advancing the hydrogen economy in Texas. Representatives from SunHydrogen also recently visited potential pilot plant sites in Hawaii alongside members of the Honda R&D team.

“I would once again like to thank the team at Honda R&D Co., the University of Iowa, the University of Michigan, Niigata Co., Ltd, and our expert consultants Prof. Kazunari Domen, Dr. Hiroshi Nishiyama, and Dr. Taro Yamada for their support,” Mr. Young concluded. “We look forward to building on this progress in 2025 as we set our sights on even greater milestones.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to make, store and use green hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $12 trillion by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce green hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

