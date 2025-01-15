HTX Achieves 100% YoY Trading Volume Growth to $2.4 Trillion in 2024, Powers User Growth to Over 49 Million

Embracing a New Era of Crypto Growth with Enhanced Security, Premium Listings, and Global Expansion in 2025

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today released its annual report, " Embracing Global Growth with Innovation and Trust ," detailing its significant achievements in 2024 and outlining its ambitious roadmap for the year ahead.

Read the full report here: https://square.htx.com/htx-2024-recap-2025-outlook/

2024: A Year of Explosive Growth Across Multiple Fronts

In 2024, HTX demonstrated remarkable progress across key areas, including user acquisition, trading volume, product innovation, compliance, and ecosystem development. This success was driven by cutting-edge offerings, excellent services, and a robust global strategy.

Key Metrics Show Accelerated Growth Through Innovative Events

HTX’s performance metrics reveal unparalleled momentum. The platform welcomed 3 million new registered users in 2024, bringing its total user base to over 49 million. Trading volume surged, reaching nearly $2.4 trillion, marking a 100% year-over-year increase with consistent monthly growth. User assets also saw significant growth, with a net capital inflow of $1 billion, bringing the total to $5 billion—a robust 80% increase compared to early 2024.

These achievements can be attributed to the success of HTX's innovative events, such as Launchpool , Trade to Earn, Earn with Pending Orders, Borrow & Earn, SmartEarn, and the 11th Anniversary Series. These events fostered unprecedented engagement, trading volume, and rewards offered to participants.

Over the past year, community members actively participated in HTX DAO, casting over 350,000 votes. Based on the governance proposals passed by HTX DAO, HTX introduced new models such as "Multiple Staking Rewards" to enhance the value of $HTX. These models further strengthened the competitiveness of the $HTX token. Data shows that thanks to mechanisms such as Liquidity Pledge and Token Burns, the total number of users holding $HTX on the HTX exchange reached over 720,000. Moreover, the amount held by large holders increased by 268%, with the number of large holders possessing over 100,000 USDT experiencing a 110% increase.

Spotlight on Emerging Trends and Early Opportunities

Leveraging its market insights, HTX listed 218 high-quality assets in 2024, including WIF, BOME, ONDO, and ENA, across diverse hot sectors including DePIN, RWA, and meme coins. Notably, 171 of these assets were initially listed on HTX.

SUNDOG, the best-performing coin within the SunPump ecosystem, experienced a remarkable 37-fold growth after its listing, becoming a key driver of SunPump's success. Recognizing the importance of identifying and capitalizing on emerging opportunities, HTX promptly launched the Crypto Gem Hunt to help users discover and capitalize on potential wealth-generating assets.

Commitment to Security and Regulatory Compliance

HTX made significant strides in global compliance, including applying for Europe’s MiCA licenses and pursuing regulatory approvals in Dubai (VARA's FMP license) and Bahrain for custody, brokerage, and exchange operations.

To ensure asset transparency, the exchange consistently delivered Proof of Reserves by Merkle Tree Verification for 12 consecutive months, maintaining over 100% reserve ratios across eight assets.

Towards Long-Term Development Through Ecosystem Cooperation

HTX Ventures , the global investment arm of HTX, invested in 28 leading projects in 2024, spanning diverse sectors such as BTCFi, ZK-rollups, modular infrastructure, AI, SocialFi, and more. Furthermore, HTX fostered strategic collaborations with leading venture capital firms, including Bankless and Figment, to jointly promote the sustained growth and development of the crypto industry.

Promotion of Brand Image to Facilitate Global Reach

Throughout 2024, HTX consistently made a strong impression at top crypto summits worldwide, such as TOKEN2049 and Blockchain Life, hosting 19 brand events and receiving 4 industry awards. Notably, the host of Crypto Summit 2024 revealed at the opening ceremony that HTX holds an 11% market share, ranking third in the CIS region, solidifying its position as a key player in the market.

2025: Seizing Opportunities in a New Crypto Era

HTX’s 2025 vision aligns with anticipated industry tailwinds, including potential shifts in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest policies and the evolving global regulatory landscape. The exchange plans to:

1. Expand premium listings.

2. Enhance product offerings and user experience through innovation.

3. Strengthen security measures and global operations models.

4. Support decentralized governance and foster global crypto prosperity.

5. Cement HTX’s influence, particularly in high-potential regions like the CIS.

2025 will be a pivotal year for HTX to seize emerging industry opportunities. As a well-established digital asset trading platform with a proven track record of industry building, and a strong user-centric focus, HTX is confident to deliver exceptional services for its global user base and advance toward its vision of "Achieving Financial Freedom for 8 Billion People on Earth".

