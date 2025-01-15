Seamless DeFi Begins: XELIS Joins XT.COM’s Innovation Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exciting news, XTers! We’re thrilled to welcome XELIS (XEL) to XT.COM. As a standout project in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world, XELIS is all about making DeFi simpler, faster, and more accessible for everyone. The XEL/USDT trading pair will soon go live in the Innovation Zone (DeFi), and we can’t wait for you to explore what this project has to offer.

XELIS: A Bold Step Toward Decentralized Innovation

XELIS is here to shake things up in DeFi. At its core, it’s a platform that helps users and developers alike navigate the world of decentralized finance with ease. Whether you’re managing assets, building decentralized applications (dApps), or simply exploring the ecosystem, XELIS provides the tools and security to make it all seamless.

Built with scalability and transparency in mind, XELIS is designed for anyone who wants to engage with DeFi—whether you’re a seasoned crypto enthusiast or just getting started. It’s all about empowering users and breaking down barriers that might have kept people out of DeFi before.

Key Features You’ll Love

Here’s why XELIS is catching our attention:

Built for Developers : XELIS makes it easy for developers to build and launch dApps in a secure and scalable environment.

: XELIS makes it easy for developers to build and launch dApps in a secure and scalable environment. Smooth Asset Management : Whether you’re trading, staking, or managing your portfolio, XELIS makes it straightforward and efficient.

: Whether you’re trading, staking, or managing your portfolio, XELIS makes it straightforward and efficient. Top-Notch Security : Transparency and trust are baked into the platform, so you can interact with confidence.

: Transparency and trust are baked into the platform, so you can interact with confidence. Ready for Growth : XELIS can handle the demands of a growing user base, making it a future-proof choice for DeFi enthusiasts.

: XELIS can handle the demands of a growing user base, making it a future-proof choice for DeFi enthusiasts. Community First: Collaboration is at the heart of XELIS, creating a space where users and developers can innovate together.



XT.COM and XELIS: Building the Future Together

At XT.COM, we’re all about connecting our users with projects that make a real impact, and XELIS fits the bill perfectly. For XELIS, this listing is a chance to showcase its innovative platform to a global audience. For us, it’s an opportunity to bring you a project that simplifies DeFi and makes it more inclusive.

This partnership is about helping more people discover what decentralized finance can do. With XELIS, you’ll see firsthand how DeFi can be both powerful and user-friendly.

Learn More About XELIS

Curious to explore the XELIS platform? Check out these resources to dive deeper into the XELIS ecosystem:

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Explore XELIS with XEL/USDT on XT.COM

Be part of the future of decentralized finance by trading XEL/USDT in the Innovation Zone (DeFi) on XT.COM. Discover how XELIS is simplifying and enhancing the DeFi experience for users and developers alike.

